DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Close To Joining Taiwan's T1 League

DeMarcus Cousins could be putting his attempts to come back to the league to rest soon, as he appears to be headed to Taiwan to sign a new deal in the Asian country. His last tenure in the league happened with the Denver Nuggets, but after not being given a new contract, the player became a free agent. 

The big man even offered himself to his first team, the Sacramento Kings, as they keep trying to reach the playoffs again. However, nothing has changed for the dominant center since no team wants to acquire his services. 

That could change soon, as Cousins appears to be set to join the T1 League in Taiwan, where Dwight Howard put up incredible numbers in his debut. The 2020 NBA champion decided to go to Taiwan and the decision is paying off. Cousins could follow in his footsteps and sign with another team. 

According to Taiwan News, the former All-Star could be joining the T1 League with a southern Taiwan team. It's unclear which one will be, but DeMarcus appears to be ready to end his NBA dream and try his luck somewhere else. 

It was reported that another NBA star, 32-year-old DeMarcus Cousins, also known as “Boogie,” will be joining Dwight Howard in Taiwan’s T1 League very soon.

Media outlets on Wednesday (Nov. 23) reported that DeMarcus Cousins is preparing to move to Taiwan, based on a tip from a sports reporter at UDN, Lee Yi-Shen (李亦伸), and several anonymous T1 players.

There has still been no public confirmation from the T1 League or Cousins about his signing, and it is still unknown which team Cousins will join. However, a TVBS report suggests that it will be a team based in southern Taiwan, which would be either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks, or the Kaohsiung Aquas.

Seeing the huge and quick success Dwight Howard is having in Taiwan, it makes a lot of sense for Cousins to join the T1 League. It's still unclear when this will happen, but it sounds like the former Kings and Warriors player is close to finding a new team. 

