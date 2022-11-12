Skip to main content

DeMarcus Cousins Says He's Ready To Help The Kings Get Back To The Playoffs

If someone is a fan of the Sacramento Kings, they have despaired about their team in the last two decades as much as any other fan in the sports world. The Kings have not made the playoffs since they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in 2006, meaning it will be 17 years without a berth if they fail to make it happen this season. 

The Kings have made some win-now moves, trading away young Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for All-Star Domantas Sabonis. But despite building a roster that should be challenging, the start to the new season has been a losing one. The Kings have a 5-6 record, although they have it after recovering from an 0-3 start to the season, something even the Head Coach wasn't too worried about.

In any case, the Kings are more playoff hopefuls than locks, and the team could use some more help. And it seems that one of their biggest stars of the last decade wants to provide it, as he made clear in a statement recently. 

DeMarcus Cousins Says He Wants To Help The Sacramento Kings Make It Back To The Playoffs

Cousins was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2010, spending the first 7 years of his NBA career with the franchise. And he fast developed into a star and arguably the best big man in the league in his prime, averaging nearly 26 points and 12 rebounds per game from 2014 to 2018. Cousins was never able to take the Kings to a playoff berth though, and would eventually leave for the New Orleans Pelicans. And it seems like he feels there is unfinished business. 

"Would love to help Sac get back to the playoffs."

Cousins has a history, like a lot of big men, of being injury prone. Especially as his career has gone on, and a severe ACL injury in 2019 was essentially the end of Boogie as NBA fans knew him. He has been a role player since, far from a star in the league, and it has left him without a team to start the 2022-23 season. 

While Cousins is sure he still has a lot to give, it's hard to see how he would move the needle for the Kings. Alternatively a once fan favorite and former All-Star that can still play returning could give a huge boost to the franchise. It certainly would be lovely to see Boogie contributing to finally ending the team's agonizing playoff drought.

