Skip to main content

Mike Brown Not Worried About Sacramento Kings After 0-3 Start: "The Lack Of Playoffs In 16 Years Causes Little Bit Of Anxiety Around Here"

Mike Brown Not Worried About Sacramento Kings After 0-3 Start: "The Lack Of Playoffs In 16 Years Causes Little Bit Of Anxiety Around Here"

The Sacramento Kings are one of the few struggling teams in the league that decided to not tank for Victor Wembanyama this season. Instead, the Kings have been trying to make little moves to be competitive enough to make the playoffs for the first time in 16 years. They made win-now free-agent signings and gave up a future star point guard in Tyrese Haliburton to acquire Domantas Sabonis last season.

The season hasn't started the way the Kings would want it to. While they have looked competitive, they have fallen to a swift 0-3 on the season, with the team now needing to work their way back up into playoff contention. Coach Mike Brown is not worried about the team's start and is confident that the ship will be back on track soon.

The Kings do have a very deep rotation of valuable players, but the talent on this roster doesn't make them eye-catching enough to be in the contenders' race. However, this rotational depth might be a massive advantage throughout the season, especially during the midseason.

Will The Sacramento Kings Break Their Playoff Drought?

The Kings have had 3 tough opponents to start the season, facing the same competition as the Lakers so far. Both teams have lost to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Portland Trail Blazers so far. The Kings and Lakers will also most likely be fighting over the final play-in spot.

The Kings do have the team they need to make a run to the playoffs but the West is quite top-heavy and that will make it extremely tough for them to break into the top 8 at the expense of the teams that are expected to make the Playoffs in the West.

De'Aaron Fox and Sabonis look to be good on the court together and the team is still working pieces like Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter in the rotation to perfect their on-court play. The potential for success is there. It's on Mike Brown to extract it from his players.

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike Brown Not Worried About Sacramento Kings After 0-3 Start: "The Lack Of Playoffs In 16 Years Causes Little Bit Of Anxiety Around Here"
NBA Media

Mike Brown Not Worried About Sacramento Kings After 0-3 Start: "The Lack Of Playoffs In 16 Years Causes Little Bit Of Anxiety Around Here"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATS, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"
NBA Media

WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATs, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade
NBA Media

Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"
NBA Media

Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant For Leaving Them In 2019
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says The Warriors Don't Blame Kevin Durant For Leaving Them In 2019

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Nick Young Defends Russell Westbrook, Says the Lakers Would Have Won Back-To-Back Titles In 2019 And 2020: "You Can’t Blame Russ When Your Starting Lineup Is Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Russ, LeBron James, And Anthony Dais."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Says Ja Morant Will Be The Face Of The NBA
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Says Ja Morant Will Be The Face Of The NBA

By Gautam Varier
Darvin Ham and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Angry At Darvin Ham After He Refuses To Take Russell Westbrook Off The Starting Lineup: "He Gone Mess Around And Get Fired."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Would Have Won Zero Championships Without Draymond Green: "When He Goes To The Hall Of Fame, People Are Gonna Be Like, 'That Motherf— Averaged 8 Points, How Is He In The HOF?’"

By Nico Martinez
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
NBA Media

Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."

By Orlando Silva
The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook
NBA

The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook

By Kyle Daubs
LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert Likes A Tweet Calling Him The 'Worst Trade In NBA History'
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Likes A Tweet Calling Him The 'Worst Trade In NBA History'

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Protect LeBron James After Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused Him Of Cheating On His Wife Savannah
NBA Media

NBA Fans Protect LeBron James After Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused Him Of Cheating On His Wife Savannah

By Orlando Silva
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Trail Blazers Star Damian Lillard, Who Is In Red Hot Form, Sends A Strong Message After 4-0 Start

By Nico Martinez