Derrick Rose Joins $7 Billion Project On Chicago’s West Side To Help The Community

Derrick Rose has always spoken about Chicago with a sense of responsibility, not nostalgia. Now that commitment is taking tangible form. In a recent interview with Forbes, the former NBA MVP revealed his involvement in the 1901 Project, a massive $7 billion mixed-use development aimed at revitalizing Chicago’s West Side. For Rose, this is not a branding exercise or a passive investment; it is personal.

“I have construction where we’re working on the 1901 Project. The 1901 Project is the project in Chicago where they’re building up the West Side of Chicago. They’re putting $7 billion into the project, and it’s probably the biggest project there since the World Fair.””

“We’re going to get in on the development part, but we have to do our job by getting the knowledge. So me and my friend, we’re going to take a class for a year on the West Side on what they’re doing with development. Take a class for a year, a real estate class.”

“Whatever they want us to do, we’re going to do it so that we do our job and let them know that it’s important to us. And my son plays over there now. Like, I’m a Southsider, but I’m over West a lot now. So yeah, I’m really trying to help give back and employ people in the neighborhood.”

The project, designed by global design collective Rios in collaboration with the United Center Joint Venture Group, is expected to bring housing, office space, retail, entertainment, and hospitality to a part of the city that has long been overlooked. It is the kind of development that can redefine a neighborhood’s economic future if executed with intention. Rose understands that weight, which is why he is choosing to be hands-on rather than symbolic.

That mindset reflects where Rose is in life. Since retiring from the NBA in 2024, Rose has been intentional about redefining success on his own terms. The Chicago Bulls honored him by retiring his jersey, a deeply emotional moment that celebrated his journey from Englewood to becoming the youngest MVP in league history. Still, Rose has made it clear that accolades were never the end goal.

Since then, his focus has shifted almost entirely to legacy beyond basketball. He recently launched a family-owned flower shop rooted in gratitude and symbolism. Roses, as he puts it, represent love and appreciation, not just his name.

That patience is backed by serious financial security. Rose’s net worth is estimated to be north of $90 million, and during his NBA career, he earned approximately $166 million in salary alone. His most significant financial move came early.

In February 2012, Rose signed a landmark 14-year endorsement deal with Adidas, reportedly worth $185 million in base value. With incentives, royalties, and performance bonuses, the deal was structured to potentially exceed $260 million over its lifetime. It remains one of the most forward-thinking endorsement contracts of its era.

The 1901 Project fits that same philosophy on a much larger scale. Rose grew up in Englewood on Chicago’s South Side, an area that still looks much the same as it did during his childhood. He has spoken openly about driving through his old neighborhood and feeling emotional about how little had changed. The West Side, where his son now plays basketball, has become just as close to his daily life.

This is not Rose chasing profit alone. Employment is a core part of his vision. He wants local residents involved in construction, operations, and long-term opportunities created by the development. It is about building pathways, not just buildings.

For Derrick Rose, this is not about changing Chicago overnight or attaching his name to a skyline. It is about doing the work, learning the craft, and giving back to the city that shaped him, one deliberate step at a time.