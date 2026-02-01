Derrick Rose Has Zero Regrets About His NBA Career: “Feel Like I Won 11 Championships”

Derrick Rose has never measured his NBA career the same way fans or historians often do. Rings, Finals appearances, longevity at the top. Those are the usual scorecards. Rose does not use them. In his mind, the verdict has been settled for a long time.

He won.

In a candid interview with Forbes, Rose reflected on his journey with a level of peace that feels rare for a superstar whose prime was cut short.

“Winner. I feel like I won. I feel like once I came in, I have no regrets, first off. None. No regrets at all. I feel like I maxed out. I feel like I won 11 championships.”

“Like, I have no regrets. Every day that I prepped for games, even after my injuries, I gave so much to this game as far as prepping for games, for 10 minutes or 8 minutes, I was playing at the end. I did everything.”

“And to go from that, from the injuries, to where I’m at right now, I feel like that’s a dub because most people would have stopped my career at probably year four or five. If I didn’t listen to myself, myself, not a doctor, not the team, if I didn’t listen to myself, that would have stopped year five or six.”

“But with me listening to myself and being patient, I got to year 15 or 16. That’s a win. I adjusted my game. I came in as a driver. I came in as athletic. And by the end of my career, I hit 40% from three two or three times. That’s called adapting.”

“That’s all I wanted to show by the end of my career, was that I adapted. I changed my game just like how every athletic player comes in. By the end, they’re jump shooters, and that’s all I wanted to do. And by then, if you look at my record and all that, I wanted to show you that I was a winner.”

Rose entered the league as a force of nature. He became the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2011, carrying the Chicago Bulls to the top of the East and beating out prime versions of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, and Dirk Nowitzki. His game was built on speed, explosion, and fearlessness. He attacked the rim like gravity did not apply to him.

Then came the injuries. The torn ACL in 2012 changed everything. What followed was not a single setback, but a decade-long fight against his own body.

And Rose refused to give up.

There is a quiet lesson in how Rose frames his legacy. Not everyone gets the fairytale ending. Not everyone gets the rings they were once projected to win. But careers are not only defined by what was lost. Sometimes, they are defined by what was endured.

Rose may never be judged as an all-time great by traditional standards. He may never add a Finals appearance to his resume. None of that seems to bother him.

He listened to himself, stayed patient, and kept going. And by his own definition, Derrick Rose finished his career exactly the way he wanted to. A winner.