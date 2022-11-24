Skip to main content

Devin Booker Caught Shoving Dennis Schroder In The Back After He Criticized Patrick Beverley For Pushing Deandre Ayton

Devin Booker Caught Shoving Dennis Schroder In The Back After He Criticized Patrick Beverley For Pushing Deandre Ayton

Devin Booker was really mad after Patrick Beverley shoved Deandre Ayton in the back during a recent Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers game. The controversial guard lost his cool and pushed the big man, who fell on the floor trying to understand everything, while Bev was ejected from the game. 

After that unfortunate event, many people called out Beverley, including Charles Barkley, who warned him about messing with the wrong people and getting hurt for that. 

Moreover, Devin Booker also had some things to say about it, calling out Beverley for shoving people in the back, telling him that he must do things in front of people and not when they're not paying attention to Bev. 

"It was more than it was supposed to be. Pat needs to stop pushing people in the back man, push them in the chest."

These words resonated with Lakers fans and recently, one of them called out Booker for doing something similar to a Lakers player in prior seasons. Book has been criticized for many things in recent seasons and this one joins that list. 

Devin Booker Caught Shoving Dennis Schroder In The Back After He Criticized Patrick Beverley For Pushing Deandre Ayton

One Twitter user shared a video that shows Booker shoving Dennis Schroder during the 2021 NBA playoffs. That year, the Lakers faced off against the surprising Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, getting eliminated in six games. 

In Game 3 of that duel, Dennis was going to the basket and while he was in the air, Booker shoves him, making him fall. Schroder then proceeds to do some pushups while his teammates cheered him up. 

Now, Book saw one of his teammates on the receiving end of this situation and he didn't like that. The shooting guard, who reportedly broke up with Kendall Jenner recently, was very critical of Bev for his actions. The bright side here is that nobody got hurt due to these actions, and players who know how dangerous they are should be more careful about it. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Devin Booker Caught Shoving Dennis Schroder In The Back After He Criticized Patrick Beverley For Pushing Deandre Ayton
NBA Media

Devin Booker Caught Shoving Dennis Schroder In The Back After He Criticized Patrick Beverley For Pushing Deandre Ayton

By Orlando Silva
Giannis Antetokounmpo Seemingly Fires Back At Haters With Social Media Post
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Seemingly Fires Back At Haters With Social Media Post

By Orlando Silva
Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat The Clippers
NBA Media

Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat The Clippers

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors
NBA Media

LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Fires Back At Shaquille O'Neal: "Stop Hating Basketball In Taiwan."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Fires Back At Shaquille O'Neal: "Stop Hating Basketball In Taiwan."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs
NBA Media

Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Comment About His Future With The Dallas Mavericks: "Literally Counting The Days"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Comment About His Future With The Dallas Mavericks: "Literally Counting The Days"

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving Says He Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving But Wishes Everyone A Happy And Blessed Holiday
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says He Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving But Wishes Everyone A Happy And Blessed Holiday

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Takes A Huge Shot At Kevin Durant: "Pathetic. No Heart. No Pride."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Takes A Huge Shot At Kevin Durant: "Pathetic. No Heart. No Pride."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Analyst Reveals What Executives Around The League Think Of Ben Simmons: "Trading For Him Will Get You Fired."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Reveals What Executives Around The League Think Of Ben Simmons: "Trading For Him Will Get You Fired."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan's Smart Response To What Makes Him Special
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Smart Response To What Makes Him Special

By Aikansh Chaudhary
ESPN Projects LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record Against The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Media

ESPN Projects LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record Against The Milwaukee Bucks

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins

By Aikansh Chaudhary