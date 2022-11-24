Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker was really mad after Patrick Beverley shoved Deandre Ayton in the back during a recent Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers game. The controversial guard lost his cool and pushed the big man, who fell on the floor trying to understand everything, while Bev was ejected from the game.

After that unfortunate event, many people called out Beverley, including Charles Barkley, who warned him about messing with the wrong people and getting hurt for that.

Moreover, Devin Booker also had some things to say about it, calling out Beverley for shoving people in the back, telling him that he must do things in front of people and not when they're not paying attention to Bev.

"It was more than it was supposed to be. Pat needs to stop pushing people in the back man, push them in the chest."

These words resonated with Lakers fans and recently, one of them called out Booker for doing something similar to a Lakers player in prior seasons. Book has been criticized for many things in recent seasons and this one joins that list.

Devin Booker Caught Shoving Dennis Schroder In The Back After He Criticized Patrick Beverley For Pushing Deandre Ayton

One Twitter user shared a video that shows Booker shoving Dennis Schroder during the 2021 NBA playoffs. That year, the Lakers faced off against the surprising Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, getting eliminated in six games.

In Game 3 of that duel, Dennis was going to the basket and while he was in the air, Booker shoves him, making him fall. Schroder then proceeds to do some pushups while his teammates cheered him up.

Now, Book saw one of his teammates on the receiving end of this situation and he didn't like that. The shooting guard, who reportedly broke up with Kendall Jenner recently, was very critical of Bev for his actions. The bright side here is that nobody got hurt due to these actions, and players who know how dangerous they are should be more careful about it.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.