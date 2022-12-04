Devin Booker Revealed The Inspiration He Takes From Kobe Bryant For Building His Legacy

Credit: Fadeaway World

Devin Booker is an incredible talent and one of the best players in the NBA at the moment. He has led the Phoenix Suns to great success alongside Chris Paul in the last few seasons. Booker caught a lot of flak after their terrible Game 7 loss last season, but he is showing out once again this season and looks like he's ready to reach greater heights than he already has.

Despite his amazing stats and the Phoenix Suns being the top seed in the Western Conference, Devin Booker often gets overlooked when it comes to the MVP conversation. He was asked about it in an interview with The Athletic and he had an excellent answer ready, drawing inspiration from something Kobe Bryant once said.

"That’s what wakes me up in the morning. That’s back to being inspired by the little kid up there. Like, my thing is — and Kob’ said it too — inspiring the youth (is everything). A kid grows up and is like, ‘Man, I want to be Devin. I want to dress like him. I want to play like him.’ I’ve never lost sight of that. That’s what keeps me going. Haters can do what they want and say what they want."

This is a wonderful sentiment in an era where it feels like the divide between fans and stars is growing quite a bit. Devin Booker is someone that plays for the fans, and that will never go out of style in the NBA.

Devin Booker Addressed Not Being Mentioned In MVP Talks

Considering what an honor it is to be named MVP of the NBA, it must sting to produce at an incredible level and not be mentioned in the conversation time and time again. In the same interview, Booker also spoke about that.

"I’ve never been that type. And historically speaking, if you look at last year, like somebody (else) might have got MVP (in his situation) if it wasn’t me. Best team in the league with whatever (production). But the criteria changes, the media changes. I think it’s good for the NBA, (but) there’s just certain people that they want to push more than others. And that’s just the nature of life."

There is a lot of truth to what Booker has said here, the MVP conversation fluctuates every season, with different narratives gaining dominance. He did make the All-NBA First Team last season though, and he has support from others in the NBA, so perhaps an MVP is not as far away as it might seem at the moment.

