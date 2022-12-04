Skip to main content

Devin Booker Revealed The Inspiration He Takes From Kobe Bryant For Building His Legacy

Devin Booker Revealed The Inspiration He Takes From Kobe Bryant For Building His Legacy

Devin Booker is an incredible talent and one of the best players in the NBA at the moment. He has led the Phoenix Suns to great success alongside Chris Paul in the last few seasons. Booker caught a lot of flak after their terrible Game 7 loss last season, but he is showing out once again this season and looks like he's ready to reach greater heights than he already has. 

Despite his amazing stats and the Phoenix Suns being the top seed in the Western Conference, Devin Booker often gets overlooked when it comes to the MVP conversation. He was asked about it in an interview with The Athletic and he had an excellent answer ready, drawing inspiration from something Kobe Bryant once said. 

"That’s what wakes me up in the morning. That’s back to being inspired by the little kid up there. Like, my thing is — and Kob’ said it too — inspiring the youth (is everything). A kid grows up and is like, ‘Man, I want to be Devin. I want to dress like him. I want to play like him.’ I’ve never lost sight of that. That’s what keeps me going. Haters can do what they want and say what they want."

This is a wonderful sentiment in an era where it feels like the divide between fans and stars is growing quite a bit. Devin Booker is someone that plays for the fans, and that will never go out of style in the NBA. 

Devin Booker Addressed Not Being Mentioned In MVP Talks

Considering what an honor it is to be named MVP of the NBA, it must sting to produce at an incredible level and not be mentioned in the conversation time and time again. In the same interview, Booker also spoke about that

"I’ve never been that type. And historically speaking, if you look at last year, like somebody (else) might have got MVP (in his situation) if it wasn’t me. Best team in the league with whatever (production). But the criteria changes, the media changes. I think it’s good for the NBA, (but) there’s just certain people that they want to push more than others. And that’s just the nature of life."

There is a lot of truth to what Booker has said here, the MVP conversation fluctuates every season, with different narratives gaining dominance. He did make the All-NBA First Team last season though, and he has support from others in the NBA, so perhaps an MVP is not as far away as it might seem at the moment. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

3 Players The Chicago Bulls Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Chicago Bulls Could Trade This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Draymond Green Explains How The 2016 NBA Championship Places LeBron James Over Michael Jordan
NBA Media

Draymond Green Explains How The 2016 NBA Championship Places LeBron James Over Michael Jordan

By Aaron Abhishek
Devin Booker Revealed The Inspiration He Takes From Kobe Bryant For Building His Legacy
NBA Media

Devin Booker Revealed The Inspiration He Takes From Kobe Bryant For Building His Legacy

By Divij Kulkarni
Dallas Mavericks Urged To Pair Luka Doncic With An Elite Big Man To Win A Championship
NBA Media

Dallas Mavericks Urged To Pair Luka Doncic With An Elite Big Man To Win A Championship

By Orlando Silva
Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Small Forward
NBA

Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Small Forward

By Nick Mac
Zion Williamson Reveals Which NBA Legends His Mother Made Him Study To Improve His Game
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals Which NBA Legends His Mother Made Him Study To Improve His Game

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Quashing Lakers Trade Rumors
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Quashing Lakers Trade Rumors

By Aaron Abhishek
Tyronn Lue Breaks His Silence On Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Missing Games For The Clippers
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Defends Kawhi Leonard And Paul George For Missing So Many Games For The Clippers This Season

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green's Unenthusiastic Response About His Relationship With Jordan Poole Shows They're Not Friends Anymore
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Unenthusiastic Response About His Relationship With Jordan Poole Shows They're Not Friends Anymore

By Orlando Silva
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Cleveland Cavaliers History
NBA

The Worst Draft Mistakes In Cleveland Cavaliers History

By Nick Mac
NBA Fans Disagree With Nick Wright After His Latest Statement About LeBron James: "Only Two Players Have More Finals Losses Than King James"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Disagree With Nick Wright After His Latest Statement About LeBron James: "Only Two Players Have More Finals Losses Than King James"

By Divij Kulkarni
Damian Lillard Had An Epic Five-Word Reaction To Anfernee Simons’ Heroics Against The Utah Jazz
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Had An Epic Five-Word Reaction To Anfernee Simons’ Heroics Against The Utah Jazz

By Aaron Abhishek
Yuta Watanabe Proves Doubters Wrong After They Said Only One Japanese player Made The NBA
NBA Media

Yuta Watanabe Proves Doubters Wrong After They Said Only One Japanese player Made The NBA

By Aaron Abhishek
Patrick Mahomes Gets Real About Comparisons With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Patrick Mahomes Gets Real About Comparisons With Stephen Curry

By Aaron Abhishek
"More Points Than Michael Jordan, More Assists Than Magic Johnson", NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is The Real GOAT
NBA Media

"More Points Than Michael Jordan, More Assists Than Magic Johnson", NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is The Real GOAT

By Divij Kulkarni
Allen Iverson Told The Unbelievable Story Of Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Reading His Rap Song '40 Bars'
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Told The Unbelievable Story Of Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Reading His Rap Song '40 Bars'

By Divij Kulkarni