Devin Booker Says LeBron James Is The Greatest Player Of All Time

The Los Angeles Lakers may well be an absolute disaster at the moment but it certainly isn't because of LeBron James. The King continues to dominate on the court in his 20th season in the NBA and it is a shame that the Lakers haven't surrounded him with a better supporting cast.

Regardless of how his career ends. LeBron has already accomplished so much that it won't tarnish his legacy in any way. He is in the GOAT conversation along with Michael Jordan and while many would still side with MJ, LeBron definitely has a case. There are many who regard him as the best ever, with Devin Booker being the latest to say so.

Booker and LeBron have had their battles on the court in recent years, like when they faced off in the first round of the playoffs in 2021 but they have a lot of respect for each other. Booker was recently talking about LeBron's chase-down block on Andre Iguodala during that iconic 2016 NBA Finals, where he paid James the ultimate compliment.

"I have to say that block in the finals versus Golden State on Iguodala. Him protecting both sides of the rim... he's the only person in the world that can make that play. That's what makes him second to none. Arguably the greatest player to ever play the game."

Booker somewhat checked himself at the end there by saying arguably but he pretty clearly says it at first that LeBron is second to none for him. That chase-down block and that legendary comeback from down 3-1 to the 73-win Warriors was what really brought LeBron into the GOAT conversation and to add to that, he won another title with the Lakers.

There is never going to be a clear-cut answer to who really is the greatest, as it is completely subjective, so these debates will go on till the end of time. Everyone has their own way of looking at this and you have to respect their opinion.

As for LeBron, his quest to add more rings to further strengthen his case for being the GOAT seems headed toward failure. The tried and tested method of winning with LeBron on the team is to surround him with shooters and the Lakers have completely gone away from that. It has led to an 0-3  record and you can't really see a scenario where this team becomes a serious contender for a title. LeBron has pulled off miracles in the past, which is why he is held in such high regard but this is a situation that even he won't be able to salvage.

