Draymond Green And Steve Kerr Reveal Why They Feel Positive About The Warriors' Season

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr were visibly pleased with the Golden State Warriors getting back to winning ways with knew consecutive victories.

Edging out the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in their last two games also saw the side at .500 now with a 10-10 record, but they're yet to break into the top 10.

Green and Kerr weren't necessarily worried, although the former did admit that there was a lot of work to do with 62 games to go in the regular season. However, their 129-118 win against Utah was a reason to celebrate with the starters getting into double figures.

Draymond believes the Warriors now are starting to feel "stabilized" and are figuring things out

Per Yahoo! Sports, Green and Kerr spoke to the press post the win (More on the latter's comments below).

"I think we have a bunch of things to work on, but we are stabilized. We're starting to play our brand of basketball on both ends of the floor. Starting to get guys into a groove that we need in the groove in order to win at a high level. So I think we're starting to figure it out."

Green finished his evening with 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Steve Kerr Feels The Warriors Are Beginning To Trend Upward

After a rather inconsistent start to their 2022-23 season, Golden State finally seemed to get its game together with convincing wins in their last two games, and that for head coach Steve Kerr was a pleasing sight.

Over their last 20 games, Kerr has seen the side go through a sine wave run. Klay Thompson's production saw a slump, while Stephen Curry continued to impress, while the rest of the unit misfired. He even made some changes by putting Green in command of the second unit to generate more momentum and energy.

But even he knew the job was far from over.

You know, to go from 3-7 to 7-3 in our next ten [games], that's a good sign. We're trending upward and starting to feel more settled, and guys are finding roles and doing a good job. Now we got to take it on the road."

The Warriors have a challenging three games coming up. They face the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks in away fixtures before hosting the Chicago Bulls.

