Draymond Green Calls Jayson Tatum The 'Young GOAT': "I Think He Will Do An Incredible Job Leading His Troops..."

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in his career, young superstar Jayson Tatum made a run to the NBA Finals last season, taking the Warriors to 6 games before eventually losing the series.

This season, with mostly the same roster (aside from a few notable upgrades), the Cs are expected to pick up where they left off and continue to be among the most competitive teams in the East.

The key, of course, will be Jayson Tatum -- but what can we expect from him this season?

Warriors Star Draymond Green Dubs Jayson Tatum The 'Young Next Greatest'

Tatum still has room to grow in a lot of areas, but he has already shown extreme growth in his career so far -- and he may not be done yet. In fact, according to Warriors star Draymond Green, Tatum is next in line to ascend the latter.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Green showered the young stud in praise as he spoke about the Celtics' chances this upcoming season.

"Resiliency allows teams to show their true characters, so we'll get to see the true character of the Boston Celtics led by none other than the young GOAT, young next greatest Jayson Tatum. I think he [Tatum] will do an incredible job adjusting to everything, going on leading his troops."

it is no secret that Draymond carries a lot of admiration for Tatum. As a talented and hard-working player, he may see a bit of himself in Jayson.

It should be no surprise, then, that Dray wants to see the budding star keep growing his game.

"Your only goal going into next year should be 'I'm 100% gonna be the MVP of the NBA next year.' You should be the MVP of the NBA next year.," said Green to Tatum. "A lot of people don't realize how young you are. I didn't either until we got to the Olympics and I'm just sitting there and we're all kicking it and some of the questions you were asking I'm like 'man.' You've been doing it at this level since you came into the league. your rookie year, which is now 5 years. And so, people tend to think, like, 'oh no you just one of us' because of the level you been doing it at."

Last season, Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 45.3% shooting.

After leading his team to the NBA Finals, we know that Tatum has what it takes to succeed when the stakes are at their highest. With two more wins, he'd be an NBA champion right now.

He fell short on that occasion, but it doesn't mean he should be counted out again. Draymond Green, and plenty of others, are fully aware of what he brings to the table.