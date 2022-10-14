Skip to main content

Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Future With The Warriors, Says He Will Not Sign Extension: “I’m Here This Year Trying To Win A Championship.”

For years, Draymond Green has been considered a staple of the Warriors. As a two-way player, elite defender, and capable playmaker, it's no wonder why the Warriors have come to value the veteran swingman so much.

But in the aftermath of a brutal altercation with Jordan Poole, Draymond's place on the team fell under doubt for perhaps the first time ever.

Draymond Green Sheds Some Light On His Future With The Warriors After Jordan Poole Altercation

Fast forward to today, less than a week before the start of the new season, and Draymond has officially re-joined the squad after a short hiatus. Despite some big questions and major doubts, Dray confirmed that he's all-in on the season ahead and that he has no plans of playing for anywhere else but San Francisco.

(via The Athletic):

“I’m here this year trying to win a championship. I have a contract that runs through next year if I so choose to pick up that option. And that is my view of how it will be here. We all have a goal to win a championship, and that is that. As far as what I think of a contract or an extension, we started the season, and we started camp. I spoke on that from the very beginning of the season that I don't think we're doing an extension. Quite frankly, that don't mean I won't be back here but I just don't think we're doing an extension this year. I said that at the beginning of camp but that's not something that I'm gonna talk about all year. We got a championship to win, I'm not one to have conversations about my future or what I'm gonna do next year or what someone else is gonna do. I don't get off into that. I don't like to let contract drama linger, especially when it's involving me. If you're going to let a contract situation linger, then you better be damn sure that you're willing to handle all the effects of a contract lingering that it can have on the team. Quite frankly, everybody don't do that. We've seen LeBron James have contract situations. We've seen Steph Curry have contract situations. And they handled it, and they handled it in the way it's supposed to be handled."

Even before this ordeal, experts were split on how Draymond's contract negotiations were leaning. Originally, fans assumed the Warriors would just take care of him. But now, with how this latest crisis has evolved, it seems less likely they will be willing to offer Dray what he wants.

At this point, all that's left to do is wait and see how it all plays out.

