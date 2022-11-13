Skip to main content

Draymond Green Reveals Warriors' True Feelings About A Kevin Durant Trade

The Kevin Durant saga was the first big drama of the 2022 NBA offseason, as the player surprised everybody by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Many teams were linked with a move for the 2x NBA champion, including the young and exciting New Orleans Pelicans, the well-established Miami Heat, and Phoenix Suns, as well as other squads like the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Besides all these teams, KD was linked with a shocking return to the team where he enjoyed the most success, as the Golden State Warriors were mentioned among the candidates to acquire Durant's services, as long as they sent an appealing package. 

Durant won his two championships in the Bay, and many thought he had unfinished business with the Dubs. Players like Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and others were mentioned in potential deals for KD, but nothing ever came to fruition. 

After Durant decided to withdraw his trade request and move on with the Nets, many details about these potential trades saw the light, and more recently, Draymond Green revealed that the Warriors seriously considered going for KD, as they even asked Draymond for his opinion on a potential move. 

"The discussion was like, 'Hey, if Kevin is available, do you go after it to bring him back?'" Green said on Unfiltered, via NBC Sports. "My thing was, you can't never not think about that."

Green said that when teams stop looking for ways to improve their level, that's when they lose. 

"You stopped looking at the possibilities of improving and once you stop looking at those possibilities of improving, that's it," Green added. 

He admitted that knowing the level of KD and everything he brings to the table, every team in the league, including the defending champions, would make a call to at least ask about his situation. Draymond still is confident that they can get another one

"You have to call, you just have to," Green said. "Because Kevin Durants don't become available often, so you have to look at it."

"But as far as whether we did it or not, if we do, great," Green continued. "That's cool -- we'll beat the s--t out of everybody again.

"If we don't, great. Because like I said before, we're still going to win again."

The Warriors adding Durant would have been a great move, but the Dubs are well aware that their current squad is enough to compete for the title. So far, the start of the season hasn't been easy for Durant or the Warriors, as they struggled during the first weeks of the competition.  

While KD had to deal with the firing of Steve Nash and the newest Kyrie Irving controversy, the Warriors have been unable to find their pace, although things look better now. We could see KD and the Dubs clashing in the NBA Finals next year, but that's a long shot right now. 

