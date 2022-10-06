Draymond Green Takes A Shot 'Sorry Motherf**kers' Teams Like Kings And Thunder: "How Am I Supposed To Get Myself Up On This Soft Tuesday?"

Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken NBA stars out there. The Golden State Warriors legend isn't shy to share his opinion on any matter and is always ready to back up what he says, even if that means getting physical, as he recently did with teammate Jordan Poole.

Green is making noise with his actions at the Warriors' practice, but it's often his words that do the job for the big man. The former Defensive Player of the Year is enjoying being part of a winning team again and is taking the most advantage of that, taking shots at struggling squads, saying it's hard to be 100% motivated to face some of them.

Draymond knows that there are matches you can't wait to play, but he admits that others are difficult to take as seriously as the rest because the rivals are simply not that good to care that much.

In a short clip of the upcoming new episode of UNINTERRUPTED's The Shop, Green talked about the motivation to face big rivals and how different things are when he has to go to a place where the team won't put up a good fight against his team.

"It's not a night that I show up and I don't wanna be a dawg, especially if it's LeBron coming in, if it's a Giannis coming in, 'cause them the game I live for," Green started. "It's the nights I show up and we playing against the sorry motherf**kers, I can't play."

Maverick Carter mentioned the Kings, and Green was hesitant at the beginning, but then admitted he was talking about the Californians and another bad team in the league.

"The Kings stink. You name 'em, OKC right now. The Kings may get better this year, I hope. But, you know, it's like, 'how am I supposed to get myself up with this engine on this soft Tuesday?"

Obviously, not every matchup will be exciting for players, but Green kept it too real this time, saying he's not motivated to face certain teams during these times. Again, this is the guy who said he lost the joy to play when the Warriors were a bad team, so it's not so crazy that he says this now.

The Golden State Warriors are getting ready to defend their crown this upcoming season and Green hopes to help them reach the next level, although his recent behavior is very different from what the Warriors want to see from him.