Draymond Green Was Flying On A Regular Plane And Fans Liked That: "He's Smart. No Need To Waste Thousands On A Private Jet."

Playing in the NBA has its own perks. Even more so, when a player is part of a dynasty. Draymond Green is certainly aware of that as he has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors.

During his career with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green has obviously earned a lot of money. In fact, he currently has a max contract with the Dubs. But there are some players who never change their style of living even after becoming millionaires. Green certainly seems like one of those guys.

Draymond Green Is Not Interested In Flying In A Private Jet

Like most NBA players, Green can easily afford to travel in a private jet if he wants to. There are many reasons why players prefer to do so. It could be to show off their lavish lifestyle or simply to just avoid getting nagged by fans. But Draymond doesn't care about that.

Upon seeing Green acting like a normal person on a regular airplane, NBA fans certainly loved seeing this side of the Warriors superstar. Because, more often than not, he is known for his aggressive and over-the-top nature.

jsavieti: All those techs he been getting for cheering his teammates on is eating his pocket haha.

fabianutamaa: Thought he finna hook the overhead compartment.

element.2k: No NBA players, unless retired fly in PJs. teams all fly in Delta Airline charters, only exceptions are Dallas and Houston who have their own airplanes.

mextape: My guy was about to get a technical for putting his carryon the wrong way lol.

hongtada: I’ll leave him alone unless he wants to chitchat, and we can talk about kids, travels, music and stupid s***s.

tylermorris30: How the rich stay rich.

cassel_971: Surprised he didn’t start throwing hands with the overhead compartment.

missbritney_: The Fanny pack lol i love him.

jmghs: Why is he even on a commercial flight? Where’s the team!

willyflee: If I was seated next to em. I’d just pick his brain. If he’s in the mood to chat.

There were many fans who claimed that Green was traveling in a regular plane because he would not get a contract extension from the Warriors. On the other hand, some fans praised Green for not punching the overhead compartment after it wasn't closing properly.

