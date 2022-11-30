Dwight Howard Finally Reveals Why He Requested A Trade From The Orlando Magic

Skip to main content

Dwight Howard is a future Hall of Famer, although many people think he's not deserving of that honor. The legendary center is no longer in the NBA, as he plays in Taiwan since a couple of weeks ago. Still, the things he did in the association won't be forgotten and that's why he's a legend in his right. 

He played for many teams in the NBA, but Dwight Howard's most iconic time happened in Orlando, thriving on the Magic. Howard had an incredible run from 2007 through 2012, earning many accolades, and becoming one of the best players in the league during those years, but never won a title with the Floridian team. 

Back in 2012, Howard requested a trade from his first NBA team, shocking many people within the organization and around the rest of the association. Still, when he requested a trade from the Magic, a lot of people criticized him. 

During a recent conversation with Kevin Hart on his Youtube show 'Cold as Balls,' the big man was asked about the time when he saw the NBA as a business. He mentioned his infamous trade request and explained how things changed for him after that moment (5:18 mark). 

"I would say when I was in Orlando, and I asked for a trade. It was like, behind closed doors, I didn't say nothing to nobody. I only told the GM. Next thing I know, it was worldwide."

I really just felt that I was too comfortable where I was there. I felt like I needed some change in my life, and I felt like people took that the wrong way, saying that I wanted to leave. But, that's one of my favorite places of all time."

Howard also added that Stan Van Gundy claiming that the player wanted him fired was something he couldn't take, and Howard never missed a chance to show his disagreement with that situation. All of this really affected Howard's reputation around the league, and even though he went to Los Angeles, his career was never the same after leaving Orlando

Now, he's a more mature player who is out of the league, but all the lessons he learned over the years surely helped him put himself in better positions to extend his career as much as possible. 

