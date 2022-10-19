First Look At The Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Championship Ring: 16 Carats Of Yellow And White Diamonds, 7 Carats Of Yellow Diamonds On Bezel

The season opener is an exciting time for most NBA players. After a busy offseason, they finally get a chance to play the game of basketball in the best league in the world. While most teams eagerly look toward the season's opening night, the champions of the previous season are unarguably the most excited about it.

After all, the ring ceremony is held on the first day of the season, and players get to wear the phenomenal rings which they earned after a year's hard work. This season, the Golden State Warriors got that honor for the fourth time in the last eight seasons.

The Dubs are known for doing extravagant things during the ring ceremony, and they didn't disappoint this time around, either. The Warriors' players were bestowed with a ring full of diamonds, and frankly, it looked just beautiful.

Key Details About The Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Championship Ring

The Warriors' 2022 NBA Championship ring wasn't just jaw-dropping in terms of looks. If anything, that's just the tip of a pretty expensive glacier.

Via NBA.com:

The rings feature approximately 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds set into yellow gold to represent the team’s 16 wins during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, marking the first time a Championship ring has been made up primarily of yellow diamonds. Seven carats of yellow cushion cut diamonds on the bezel represent the team’s seven championships, while 43 baguettes in the bridge represent Stephen Curry’s 43-point performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. A secret compartment on the top of the ring unveils the trophies won by each individual player, which is only accessible through a lever designed within the architectural features of Chase Center, the Warriors’ home arena, depicted on the side of the ring. Additional features on the sides of the ring include seven Championship trophies to represent the franchise’s seven NBA Championships, the team’s “Just Us” mantra, and more.

It seems obvious that a lot of effort has gone into making the 2022 NBA Championship ring special and memorable. The best part about the ring is arguably its secret compartment, which shows how many NBA Championships each player on the team has won. Moreover, the yellow diamonds simply make the ring absolutely stunning and is more than enough to drop the jaw of anyone.