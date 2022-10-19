Skip to main content

First Look At The Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Championship Ring: 16 Carats Of Yellow And White Diamonds, 7 Carats Of Yellow Diamonds On Bezel

First Look At The Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Championship Ring: 16 Carats Of yellow And White Diamonds, 7 Carats Of Yellow Diamonds On Bezel

The season opener is an exciting time for most NBA players. After a busy offseason, they finally get a chance to play the game of basketball in the best league in the world. While most teams eagerly look toward the season's opening night, the champions of the previous season are unarguably the most excited about it.

After all, the ring ceremony is held on the first day of the season, and players get to wear the phenomenal rings which they earned after a year's hard work. This season, the Golden State Warriors got that honor for the fourth time in the last eight seasons.

The Dubs are known for doing extravagant things during the ring ceremony, and they didn't disappoint this time around, either. The Warriors' players were bestowed with a ring full of diamonds, and frankly, it looked just beautiful.

Key Details About The Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Championship Ring

The Warriors' 2022 NBA Championship ring wasn't just jaw-dropping in terms of looks. If anything, that's just the tip of a pretty expensive glacier.

Via NBA.com:

The rings feature approximately 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds set into yellow gold to represent the team’s 16 wins during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, marking the first time a Championship ring has been made up primarily of yellow diamonds. Seven carats of yellow cushion cut diamonds on the bezel represent the team’s seven championships, while 43 baguettes in the bridge represent Stephen Curry’s 43-point performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. 

A secret compartment on the top of the ring unveils the trophies won by each individual player, which is only accessible through a lever designed within the architectural features of Chase Center, the Warriors’ home arena, depicted on the side of the ring. Additional features on the sides of the ring include seven Championship trophies to represent the franchise’s seven NBA Championships, the team’s “Just Us” mantra, and more.

It seems obvious that a lot of effort has gone into making the 2022 NBA Championship ring special and memorable. The best part about the ring is arguably its secret compartment, which shows how many NBA Championships each player on the team has won. Moreover, the yellow diamonds simply make the ring absolutely stunning and is more than enough to drop the jaw of anyone.

YOU MAY LIKE

First Look At The Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Championship Ring: 16 Carats Of yellow And White Diamonds, 7 Carats Of Yellow Diamonds On Bezel
NBA Media

First Look At The Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Championship Ring: 16 Carats Of Yellow And White Diamonds, 7 Carats Of Yellow Diamonds On Bezel

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Is Now In The Top 10 All-Time List For The Most 3-Pointers, Tied With Damian Lillard And Paul Pierce
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Now In The Top 10 All-Time List For The Most 3-Pointers, Tied With Damian Lillard And Paul Pierce

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Gave A Brutally Honest Answer On The Lakers' Poor Shooting Against The Warriors: "We’re Not A Team That's Constructed Of Great Shooting."
NBA Media

LeBron James Gave A Brutally Honest Answer On The Lakers' Poor Shooting Against The Warriors: "We’re Not A Team That's Constructed Of Great Shooting."

By Gautam Varier
Andre Iguodala's NSFW Reaction To Draymond Green Chatting With LeBron James During The Game: "Iggy Is Wild For Doing That Gesture With All Due Respect."
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala's NSFW Reaction To Draymond Green Chatting With LeBron James During The Game: "Iggy Is Wild For Doing That Gesture With All Due Respect."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
A Fan Tries To Shot The Basketball On A Ship While Being Around Large Waves: "How Many Basketballs Have They Lost In That Ocean Bro"
NBA Media

A Fan Tries To Shot The Basketball On A Ship While Being Around Large Waves: "How Many Basketballs Have They Lost In That Ocean Bro"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Malika Andrews Got Destroyed By Warriors Fans Because She Doesn't Believe Stephen Curry And Golden State Will Win The 2023 Championship: "She's Always On The Wrong Side."
NBA Media

Malika Andrews Got Destroyed By Warriors Fans Because She Doesn't Believe Stephen Curry And Golden State Will Win The 2023 Championship: "She's Always On The Wrong Side."

By Divij Kulkarni
Russell Westbrook Believes He Got Injured Because He Came Off The Bench Against The Sacramento Kings: “Absolutely, I’ve Been Doing The Same Thing For 14 Years Straight."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Believes He Got Injured Because He Came Off The Bench Against The Sacramento Kings: “Absolutely, I’ve Been Doing The Same Thing For 14 Years Straight."

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
NBA Trade Rumors

Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Shares His Take On The Lakers' Continuity Issues: “We’re one of the teams that has to continue to learn on the fly and not waste a day.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans Criticize LeBron James Despite Him Getting A 35-Point Double-Double: "He's The Biggest Statpadder The Game Has Ever Seen."

By Lee Tran
Video: LeBron James And Draymond Green Share A Joke During Golden State Warriors Blowout Of Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Video: LeBron James And Draymond Green Share A Joke During Golden State Warriors Blowout Of Los Angeles Lakers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley Says Russell Westbrook's Time With The Lakers Needs To End: "It's Time To Move Him. They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Russell Westbrook's Time With The Lakers Needs To End: "It's Time To Move Him. They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Angry After Team Gets Blown Out By The Warriors: "Need Some F***ing Shooting."

By Lee Tran
Marcus Smart Reveals He Held Back From Hitting Joel Embiid After On-Court Scuffle: “I Could Have Cracked His Head Open But I Didn’t”
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Reveals He Held Back From Hitting Joel Embiid After On-Court Scuffle: “I Could Have Cracked His Head Open But I Didn’t”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
jta championship
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Says He Purchased 5-Figure Floor Seats To Make Sure His Mom Was Able To Attend His Ring Ceremony: "Just So She Can Experience This Moment With Me."

By Lee Tran
Video: Golden State Warriors Receive Their 2022 Championship Rings Ahead Of Facing LeBron James And The Lakers
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Golden State Warriors Receiving Their 2022 Championship Rings Ahead Of Facing LeBron James And The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Warriors Dynasty Is Still Alive And Well"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya