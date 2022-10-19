NBA Fans React To The Golden State Warriors Receiving Their 2022 Championship Rings Ahead Of Facing LeBron James And The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Warriors Dynasty Is Still Alive And Well"

The Golden State Warriors have officially been crowned as the 2022 NBA Champions, receiving their championship rings and raising the banner to the rafters of the Chase Center on opening night. The Los Angeles Lakers were in attendance, as LeBron James and company watched the ring ceremony from the locker room.

Fans were overjoyed to see the ring ceremony take place as they used this time to honor Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and everyone else on this team.

Stephen Curry used his speech to the Warriors fanbase to also wish Brittney Griner a happy birthday and continued his advocacy for her release. The Warriors will be overjoyed after receiving their rings and will hope to teach the Los Angeles Lakers a lesson as they begin their campaign to defend their NBA title.

Are The Golden State Warriors Going To Defend Their Title?

It is hard enough to win an NBA Championship, but it is harder to defend that crown. Very few teams have had the strength to successfully defend their titles this generation, and nobody's been able to do it three times since the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Lakers.

The last 3 teams to defend their NBA title after winning it the year prior were the Golden State Warriors (2017, 2018), the Miami Heat (2012, 2013), and the Los Angeles Lakers (2009, 2010). It isn't as easy as it looks, but the Warriors know how it needs to be done. Despite internal problems that may affect their chemistry, this is a team that knows how to win titles and will optimize everything toward that goal.

The Warriors have lost some players in the likes of Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, and Gary Payton II heading into this season. However, they will hope that incoming players like Donte DiVincenzo and the progression of young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody would be enough to offset the outgoing players.

This is a team that has been designed to win. With Stephen Curry as the head of the snake, it will be hard for anybody to stop them.