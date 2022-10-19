Juan Toscano-Anderson Says He Purchased 5-Figure Floor Seats To Make Sure His Mom Was Able To Attend His Ring Ceremony: "Just So She Can Experience This Moment With Me."

Juan Toscano-Anderson was a member of the 2022 Warriors championship team. Though he did not play a lot, he was a solid defender and passer when called upon, even if his minutes were low.

As of right now, Juan Toscano-Anderson is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and since they were facing the Golden State Warriors in their season opener, he was able to attend ring night with the team. He recently revealed that he spent "five figures" to purchase floor tickets to ensure his mom could see his ring ceremony.

I may never be able to experience again. It’s very unlikely that I’ll be able to come experience another championship in my hometown. So this is a moment – and my mom is gonna be sitting actually right here. This is just a moment that I’m gonna enjoy. My whole family is going to be here, friends. I've built great relationships here, with DubNation, with the fans. I'm pretty much going to enjoy this moment with a lot of people that I know. I’ve pretty much taken all of my teammates’ tickets. I bought floor tickets for my mom, which I’ve never done before for any other game. Just so she can experience this moment with me.

There is no doubt that Juan Toscano-Anderson was willing to spend a lot of money to ensure that this moment is special for him and his family. Hopefully, he remembers it for the rest of his time in the NBA, and it is clear that Toscano-Anderson finds it important to make sure this is an unforgettable moment.

Juan Toscano-Anderson Could End Up Being A Key Role Player For The Los Angeles Lakers

Juan Toscano-Anderson is on a veteran minimum contract, but there is definitely a chance that he could end up being a crucial role player for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. He is a solid defender, capable of guarding multiple positions. At times, he is able to hit open 3PT shots. While he may not end up starting and his minutes might end up fluctuating from game to game, his skillset fits with Darvin Ham's defense-first philosophy.

The Los Angeles Lakers definitely needed to improve defensively from last season. Hopefully, that ends up happening under Darvin Ham, and perhaps we will see them turn into a hard-nosed defensive team that has a chance to win every night based on their proficiency on that end alone.