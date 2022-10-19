Stephen Curry Calls For Brittney Griner's Freedom During Golden State Warriors' Ring Ceremony

Stephen Curry just collected his 4th NBA championship ring as the 2022-23 season will see its first Western Conference game which features the reigning champions Golden State Warriors against the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers.

While the world celebrates the return of the NBA season, there is one person that can't do any celebrating. WNBA star Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia for the last 243 days and is still incarcerated on the date of her 32nd birthday. As a result, Stephen Curry sent a birthday wish her way while addressing the fans after receiving his championship ring. Curry reiterated his advocacy for Griner's emancipation as well.

"This is a very special night, celebrating our 4th championship in 8 years. From Game 6 of the 2019 Finals in Oakland to the 2022 Finals in Chase Center, this was a long long journey. This is such an honor to celebrate our 4th banner and the 7th in championship history with you tonight. We want to continue to use our platform and the opportunity to shout out a very special member of the basketball community. Brittney Griner's birthday is today, she is 32 years old. We want to continue to let her name be known. It's been 243 days since he's been wrongfully incarcerated in Russia and we hope she comes back soon and everybody is doing their part to get her home."

Curry using his platform to advocate for Griner, especially on the NBA broadcast of the Warriors' ring ceremony is a fantastic move. Opening night tends to draw a massive viewership every season, so Curry's statement was necessary to keep the efforts for Griner's freedom going.

Stephen Curry Raises The Warriors' 4th Banner To The Rafters

Curry made this statement during the Warriors' celebration of the 2022 championship. This is the culmination of a year-long journey for the Warriors who proved that their championship dynasty is not over. They are the favorites in many eyes to repeat as champions this season.

The last NBA team to successfully defend a championship was the Warriors, who did it in 2018 to win their 3rd championship with the trio of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. While new young players will hope to be the core for the future championships that Golden State may win, this one was for the legendary trio of Curry, Thompson, and Green.