Charles Barkley Says The Golden State Warriors Could Win 3 Of The Next 4 Championships If Jonathan Kuminga And James Wiseman Play Well

The Golden State Warriors have an incredibly solid plan to keep their championship dynasty going through the years by mixing extremely young and high-potential talent with their existing core of stars and veterans. While the veterans focus on winning, the young players provide more than capable bodies on the court to supplement players like Stephen Curry.

These high-potential youngsters have been the likes of Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman. Charles Barkley believes this young talent, especially Kuminga and Wiseman, is the secret to the Warriors winning 3 to 4 more championships in the future, 

"But with [Jordan] Poole and [Moses] Moody, Kuminga and Wiseman ... if those four guys, those other two guys already did their thing -- Poole and Moody. But if Kuminga and Wiseman play well, the Golden State Warriors could actually win the next three or four championships."

Moody and Kuminga struggled to get regular and meaningful minutes in the playoffs while Jordan Poole just got a $140 million payday. Wiseman sat out the entire season with injury and will hope to make the starting center role his own this season. 

Will The Warriors Youth Movement Pan Out?

The Golden State Warriors transformed 2 bad seasons into a whole list of assets that they used to make the roster look nearly unbeatable. After losing Steph, Klay, and Draymond for most of the 2019-20 season, the Warriors tanked to the bottom of the West and drafted James Wiseman as the No. 2 pick in the next season.

Trading D'Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins and the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 draft pick led them to land Jonathan Kuminga and make their roster this hybrid mix of very young talent in the same locker room as multiple-time champions like Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Paying all the players while also paying the veterans won't be possible, so it will be interesting to see how the Warriors keep their roster afloat from one season to the next. 

