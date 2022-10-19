Skip to main content

Zion Williamson Spotted Wearing Iconic Michael Jordan "I'm Back" T-Shirt

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
zion back

Zion Williamson is one of the best young players in the league when on the court, and he often is praised for his slashing ability and athleticism. Many are excited about his season debut against the Brooklyn Nets, as it will be the first time Williamson has played since the 2020-21 season.

Ahead of the Pelicans' season opener, Zion Williamson was spotted wearing a Michael Jordan-inspired shirt, featuring his iconic "I'm back" quote from when he unretired to come back to the Chicago Bulls.

It is clear from Zion Williamson's outfit and previous comments that he's ready to return and dominate the league. He notably is signed with Jordan brand, and it's clear that he was inspired by Michael Jordan.

Zion Williamson Could Become An MVP And The Face Of The League

Due to Zion Williamson's absence from the game last season, it seems as though many forgot just how good the young star is. He is definitely one of the best power forwards in the league, and it seems as though some believe that he could potentially be in MVP talks this season. NBA analyst Marc Spears pointed out that Zion Williamson put up "27-7-7" when he was out of shape, and implied that he could be even better now that he's in shape.

“He averaged 27-7-7 when he’s out of shape, what’s he gonna do now while he’s in shape? I’m telling you all now, he’s gonna be an MVP candidate. His smile, the bounce from Duke is back. He’s gonna be special this season.”

Hopefully, we see Zion Williamson come back to the game and be as dominant as ever. He was marketed as a generational talent that could change the trajectory of a franchise. He can still become that superstar, and an NBA executive previously stated that he still believes in Zion Williamson's potential as a franchise player.

“Two years ago, Zion was a Top 5 offensive player,” the NBA executive said. “His case is pretty simple. Do that again and be better on defense, and he’s for sure a franchise guy.”

On one hand, the executive has a point if Williamson can remain healthy, but that’s a big if considering he’s only played 85 total games the past three seasons.

There is no doubt that Zion Williamson still has the time to change his perception. He's been viewed as a player who was talented, but could not stay healthy. This year is his chance to prove otherwise.

The New Orleans Pelicans should be an elite team once Zion Williamson takes the court with them this season. They made the playoffs last season without him, and with him, their ceiling could be a championship.

YOU MAY LIKE

zion back
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Spotted Wearing Iconic Michael Jordan "I'm Back" T-Shirt

By Lee Tran
Joel Embiid Gets Ruthlessly Booed By Boston Celtics Fans On Opening Night: "F**k Embiid"
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Gets Ruthlessly Booed By Boston Celtics Fans On Opening Night: "F**k Embiid"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Video: Jaylen Brown Pays Tribute To Bill Russell On Opening Night
NBA Media

Video: Jaylen Brown Pays Tribute To Bill Russell On Opening Night

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"
NBA Media

Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lebron draft night
NBA Media

LeBron James Pays Tribute To His Draft Night Outfit Ahead Of Entering Year 20 In The League

By Lee Tran
Brittney Griner
NBA Media

Vladimir Putin Says Release Of Brittney Griner Is Not On The Top Of His List Amid Ukraine-Russia War

By Nico Martinez
draymond green jordan poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green Gets Real On His Altercation With Jordan Poole: "The World Has Veen Able To See One Of Your Worst Moments. Look At The Upside. I Can Live With That."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Argue About Which Point Guard They Would Want In Their Prime: "Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Or John Wall?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Argue About Which Point Guard They Would Want In Their Prime: "Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Or John Wall?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."

By Divij Kulkarni
James Bouknight Who Was Recently Arrested Once Got Some Important Advice From Michael Jordan Which He Took Personally
NBA Media

James Bouknight Who Was Recently Arrested Once Got Some Important Advice From Michael Jordan Which He Took Personally

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Called Out Jordan Poole For Asking To Buy A PS5 On Social Media After Signing Mega $140 Million Extension: "He's Just Tryna Get It For The Low From A Fan."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Called Out Jordan Poole For Asking To Buy A PS5 On Social Media After Signing Mega $140 Million Extension: "He's Just Tryna Get It For The Low From A Fan."

By Divij Kulkarni
kevin durant russell westbrook
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Comes Out In Support Of Russell Westbrook, Who Is Getting A Lot Of Hate From Fans: "Starting To Reach a Different Level Of Sh*t..."

By Lee Tran
amazon nba
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Amazon Is Interested In Acquiring The NBA's Media Rights In 2025

By Lee Tran
Young Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Pissed Off At Carmelo Anthony Who Constantly Bullied His Teammates And Decided To Defend And Stop Him
NBA Media

Young Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Pissed Off At Carmelo Anthony Who Constantly Bullied His Teammates And Decided To Defend And Stop Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Jeff Van Gundy Thinks The Warriors Will Be Unaffected By The Drama Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "Their Two Best Players, Curry And Thompson, Are Absolute Rays Of Sunshine."
NBA Media

Jeff Van Gundy Thinks The Warriors Will Be Unaffected By The Drama Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "Their Two Best Players, Curry And Thompson, Are Absolute Rays Of Sunshine."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA's Leading Rebounder By Decade: Wilt Chamberlain Almost Got 20,000 Rebounds, No One Else Is Even Close To Him
NBA

NBA's Leading Rebounder By Decade: Wilt Chamberlain Almost Got 20,000 Rebounds, No One Else Is Even Close To Him

By Nick Mac