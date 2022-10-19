Zion Williamson Spotted Wearing Iconic Michael Jordan "I'm Back" T-Shirt

Zion Williamson is one of the best young players in the league when on the court, and he often is praised for his slashing ability and athleticism. Many are excited about his season debut against the Brooklyn Nets, as it will be the first time Williamson has played since the 2020-21 season.

Ahead of the Pelicans' season opener, Zion Williamson was spotted wearing a Michael Jordan-inspired shirt, featuring his iconic "I'm back" quote from when he unretired to come back to the Chicago Bulls.

It is clear from Zion Williamson's outfit and previous comments that he's ready to return and dominate the league. He notably is signed with Jordan brand, and it's clear that he was inspired by Michael Jordan.

Zion Williamson Could Become An MVP And The Face Of The League

Due to Zion Williamson's absence from the game last season, it seems as though many forgot just how good the young star is. He is definitely one of the best power forwards in the league, and it seems as though some believe that he could potentially be in MVP talks this season. NBA analyst Marc Spears pointed out that Zion Williamson put up "27-7-7" when he was out of shape, and implied that he could be even better now that he's in shape.

“He averaged 27-7-7 when he’s out of shape, what’s he gonna do now while he’s in shape? I’m telling you all now, he’s gonna be an MVP candidate. His smile, the bounce from Duke is back. He’s gonna be special this season.”

Hopefully, we see Zion Williamson come back to the game and be as dominant as ever. He was marketed as a generational talent that could change the trajectory of a franchise. He can still become that superstar, and an NBA executive previously stated that he still believes in Zion Williamson's potential as a franchise player.

“Two years ago, Zion was a Top 5 offensive player,” the NBA executive said. “His case is pretty simple. Do that again and be better on defense, and he’s for sure a franchise guy.” On one hand, the executive has a point if Williamson can remain healthy, but that’s a big if considering he’s only played 85 total games the past three seasons.

There is no doubt that Zion Williamson still has the time to change his perception. He's been viewed as a player who was talented, but could not stay healthy. This year is his chance to prove otherwise.

The New Orleans Pelicans should be an elite team once Zion Williamson takes the court with them this season. They made the playoffs last season without him, and with him, their ceiling could be a championship.