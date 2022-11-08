Former NBA Big Man Explains The Shocking Reason Why LeBron James Will Never Pass Karem Abdul-Jabbar As The All-Time Leading Scorer

For the past 20 years, LeBron James has dominated every area on the basketball court. On offense, defense, inside and out, he has been among the league's most complete players since his very first professional game.

Today, two decades after the start of his journey, James has made his mark in almost every way possible, breaking countless records and setting a standard for greatness that will be talked about for the rest of human history.

This season, despite how badly the Lakers have played, could be one of his most special. You see, with over 37,000 points in the NBA, Bron is within reach of Kareem's all-time scoring record, which stands at 38,387.

If you're keeping track, LeBron could hit that milestone as early as this season -- but not everyone is convinced that will be the case.

John Salley Reveals Why LeBron James Will Not Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As The All-Time Leading Scorer

According to former NBA center John Salley, LeBron's path to the top of the scorer's list is no guarantee. As he explained on 'Club Shay Shay,' there are other factors at play when it comes to breaking a record that substantial.

"I think they're not gonna let him get it," Salley said. "Think about it. I didn't agree with something Phil Jackson said to me and then I got into my 50s and I got it. I said 'Phil, Kobe had 81. He was about to get 104 if they would have kept feeding him the ball. The other side would have been like 'don't hurt him' But there would have been clear outs and Kobe would have got 104.' And he goes 'Well, some records need to stand.' And I was like, 'wow!'"

With each generation, players are getting better and better -- so it's not a huge surprise that LeBron is approaching Kareem's scoring record, even if it was once thought to be untouchable.

But scoring 1,000 points in the NBA is not an easy feat, especially for a nearly 40-year-old superstar playing on one of the worst teams in the league. The NBA, the defense guarding him every night, and (of course) Father Time are all against LeBron in his quest for the scoring record.

Still, it's not wise to count the man out. After all, we have seen him overcome great odds plenty of times before.

