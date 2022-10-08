Former NBA Player Called Out Draymond Green For Fighting Jordan Poole On 'Safe Ground' In A Deleted Tweet: "At Delilah With Tristan When He Open Hand Slapped Him, He Ain't Do Nothing In Front Of LeBron And Drake."

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's fight is the talk of the town, quite literally, numerous NBA players have weighed in on it. While some have taken shots at Green and directly called him out, others have questioned how it's possible that video of the incident was leaked to TMZ. One way or another, it's being spoken about a lot and Green finds himself at the center of attention at the moment.

Draymond has earned himself a reputation as competitive and physical, some have gone as far as to dub him a dirty player in his career. That reputation is well-earned, Green has never been above making hard fouls and initiating some kicks to the groin and such. And while there's not been much about him physically fighting a teammate before, his famous argument with KD shows he doesn't mind getting into it with the people on his side as well.

But not everyone is convinced he's a really tough guy. While he was quite intense in his reaction to Poole, some have brought up past incidents to suggest that Green only did it because he knew it wouldn't get too out of hand in an NBA facility.

Brandon Jennings Made A Tweet he Later Deleted About Draymond Green's Fight With Tristan Thompson In 2018

When the Warriors and the Cavaliers were at the peak of their rivalry in 2018, Draymond Green had gotten into a fight with Tristan Thompson. And according to a deleted tweet from Brandon Jennings, a former NBA player, Green didn't do much during that fight, insinuating that he's not as tough as his fight with Poole might make him look.

"Yes!! You doing all that cause you in this NBA facility (which is safe ground) but at Delilah with Tristan when he open hand slapped him he ain't do nothing in front of LeBron and Drake. And sign with Bron and then the next week!"

Tristan Thompson is a big man, and while that altercation had hurt Draymond, it seems he didn't quite retaliate heavily at the time. He spoke about it and took some shots at the Cavs afterward, but some may deem that as not enough.

This whole episode has brought out several NBA stories that aren't exactly savory. The Warriors have also become the center of some negative attention. Whether Draymond is a true tough guy or not, he is likely to come out of this in a much worse position than he was in before.