Skip to main content

Former NBA Player Raymond Felton Gave An Inspiring Speech To School Kids About What It Takes To Make It

Former NBA Player Raymond Felton Gave An Inspiring Speech To School Kids About What It Takes To Make It

The NBA is filled with the best basketball players in the world, that goes without saying. Even the players that can't find a role in the league run over teams in other leagues, as Dwight Howard's debut in Taiwan made quite apparent. Year after year, only the best remain in the league, while other players are demoted or released. 

Making it to the league itself is a very difficult process involving a lot of competition. A lot of young children dream of making it to the NBA, with its wealth and fame, and celebrity. However, most of them cannot due to injuries, lack of talent, and a lack of dedication to do what it takes to make it to the league. 

In recent times, a lot of the NBA's former players have gone viral thanks to the speeches they gave to younger players. Draymond Green has spoken about the need to understand your role to stay in the league. And now Raymond Felton, who played for 14 seasons in the NBA, has also gained attention for his inspiring speech to some kids. 

Raymond Felton Told Aspiring Hoopers What It Takes To Make It To The NBA And Stay There

The average NBA career lasts a little over 4 years, that's just about one contract. Of the 60 players that come into the league every season, very few go on to last for a long time. And in this age of distraction, Felton explained to some kids in a gym what it would take for them to become one of those few. 

"Everybody say they wanna be in the NBA, everybody say they wanna play professional basketball. But are you willing to do what it takes? Are you? TikTok, Instagram, video games, are y'all willing to let all that go? To play 16, 14, 11, 7. Are you willing to do that? That's the question. Because that's what it's going to take. Because when you get in the pros, just because you got drafted... you just getting started. 

"Guess what, you gotta figure out how to stay in there. Because you see all these kids right here? Multiple that by like 50, maybe more. They coming every year trying to get in the NBA try to get your spot. So you gotta bring it every year. You gotta work. It's a job."

The reality of the NBA is very different from what it appears to be. The business of basketball is harsh and cutthroat. Felton is explaining exactly what it takes for someone to make it and then stick around for a while. This advice is a must for any young player with aspirations of making it as a star or even just a solid player in the league. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Former NBA Player Raymond Felton Gave An Inspiring Speech To School Kids About What It Takes To Make It
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Raymond Felton Gave An Inspiring Speech To School Kids About What It Takes To Make It

By Divij Kulkarni
Anonymous NBA Executive Urges New York Knicks To Sign Carmelo Anthony
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Executive Urges New York Knicks To Sign Carmelo Anthony

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Executive Believes Warriors Might Still Be Interested In Ben Simmons: "He Could Take Over The Draymond Role..."
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Executive Believes Warriors Might Still Be Interested In Ben Simmons: "He Could Take Over The Draymond Role..."

By Lee Tran
The Best NBA Player By Every Jersey Number For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Best NBA Player By Every Jersey Number For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac
Lakers Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Display Against The Pistons: "This Is The AD We Need"
NBA Media

NBA Coach Believes Lakers Should Play Anthony Davis Next To Another Big Man: "There Is Too Much Put On Him Defensively..."

By Lee Tran
Klay Thompson's Humble Response After 41-Point 'Comeback' Performance Against The Rockets
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Humble Response After 41-Point 'Comeback' Performance Against The Rockets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Christian Wood Spoke Out On His Playing Time After The Mavericks Lost To The Nuggets
NBA Media

Christian Wood Spoke Out On His Playing Time After The Mavericks Lost To The Nuggets

By Divij Kulkarni
10 NBA Stars Who Could Be Traded This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

10 NBA Stars Who Could Be Traded This Season

By Eddie Bitar
Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up
Entertainment

Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Similar Opinions About The Younger Generation
NBA Media

Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Similar Opinions About The Younger Generation

By Divij Kulkarni
Luka Doncic Has More Triple Doubles Than 28 NBA Franchises 2018
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Has More Triple Doubles Than 28 NBA Franchises Since 2018

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
NBA Media

Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral

By Gautam Varier
Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game
Entertainment

Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters
NBA Media

Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters

By Aikansh Chaudhary
3 NBA Players Who Played The Most Minutes Without Scoring A Point In A 3-Game Stretch
NBA Media

3 NBA Players Who Played The Most Minutes Without Scoring A Point In A 3-Game Stretch

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya