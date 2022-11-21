Former NBA Player Raymond Felton Gave An Inspiring Speech To School Kids About What It Takes To Make It

Credit: Brad Rempel/USA Today Sports

The NBA is filled with the best basketball players in the world, that goes without saying. Even the players that can't find a role in the league run over teams in other leagues, as Dwight Howard's debut in Taiwan made quite apparent. Year after year, only the best remain in the league, while other players are demoted or released.

Making it to the league itself is a very difficult process involving a lot of competition. A lot of young children dream of making it to the NBA, with its wealth and fame, and celebrity. However, most of them cannot due to injuries, lack of talent, and a lack of dedication to do what it takes to make it to the league.

In recent times, a lot of the NBA's former players have gone viral thanks to the speeches they gave to younger players. Draymond Green has spoken about the need to understand your role to stay in the league. And now Raymond Felton, who played for 14 seasons in the NBA, has also gained attention for his inspiring speech to some kids.

Raymond Felton Told Aspiring Hoopers What It Takes To Make It To The NBA And Stay There

The average NBA career lasts a little over 4 years, that's just about one contract. Of the 60 players that come into the league every season, very few go on to last for a long time. And in this age of distraction, Felton explained to some kids in a gym what it would take for them to become one of those few.

"Everybody say they wanna be in the NBA, everybody say they wanna play professional basketball. But are you willing to do what it takes? Are you? TikTok, Instagram, video games, are y'all willing to let all that go? To play 16, 14, 11, 7. Are you willing to do that? That's the question. Because that's what it's going to take. Because when you get in the pros, just because you got drafted... you just getting started.

"Guess what, you gotta figure out how to stay in there. Because you see all these kids right here? Multiple that by like 50, maybe more. They coming every year trying to get in the NBA try to get your spot. So you gotta bring it every year. You gotta work. It's a job."

The reality of the NBA is very different from what it appears to be. The business of basketball is harsh and cutthroat. Felton is explaining exactly what it takes for someone to make it and then stick around for a while. This advice is a must for any young player with aspirations of making it as a star or even just a solid player in the league.

