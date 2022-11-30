Fred VanVleet Believes The Toronto Raptors Would've Three-Peated If Kawhi Leonard Never Left

Credit: Fadeaway World

The 2019 Toronto Raptors are one of the most feel-good stories in the NBA. Coming off 4 years of playoff losses at the hands of LeBron James, the Raptors took advantage of LeBron leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers by going all-in and trading beloved franchise cornerstone DeMar DeRozan for a one-year rental of former Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard.

The Raptors with Kawhi Leonard emerged as the best team in the league and eventually won the championship after the Golden State Warriors superteam fell foul with injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Leonard would leave Toronto after the title win and join the LA Clippers, but Fred VanVleet believes that the Raptors team could have 3-peated if Kawhi never left.

"3-peat. It was just the perfect group of individuals and we had the right mindset for the roles. I think definitely, we would have won a few more."

Given the development we have seen from VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby, along with the smart roster moves the team has made, Kawhi really could've ensured the Raptors have a dynasty atop the NBA for a couple of seasons.

Should Kawhi Leonard Regret Leaving The Toronto Raptors?

The Toronto Raptors have only missed the playoffs one season since Kawhi's departure, and that tank year landed them to Scottie Barnes. The franchise has a knack for making the right moves while building their roster, and the Raptors could have been deadly if Kawhi stayed on and the other players developed as they have.

His time with the Clippers has been dominated by injury and a 3-1 playoff choke in the 2020 playoffs. Nobody is doubting Leonard's talent, but it is likely that this same issue would have acted up on the Raptors and led to an injury. The players might not have developed as well around Leonard either, given the focus would have remained the star.

Kawhi's tenure in Toronto is perfect and everyone got what they needed. Nothing more, nothing less.

