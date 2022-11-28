NBA Fans React To Kawhi Leonard Playing Just 5 Games So Far This Season: "Clips Really Traded Their Whole Future For This."

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers can't seem to catch a break in terms of having their superstars healthy and ready to play the majority of games in the regular season. They may currently have a record of 12-9, but things could go south real quick for the Clippers.

It was recently reported that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George may not return from injuries until December 2022. The bigger issue for the Clippers is the absence of Kawhi Leonard from the team. After missing the entire last season due to an injury, many expected Kawhi to bounce back and play at MVP level.



But the reality couldn't be further from that, as Kawhi has missed a plethora of games since the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Kawhi Leonard Has Already Missed 16 Games This Season

Yes, you read that right. After rehabilitating for the entire last season, Leonard was cleared to play basketball this season. However, it feels like the fanbase of the Los Angeles Clippers has been lied to.

As mentioned in the above-attached post, Leonard has played in just 5 games this season so far. Upon finding that out, here's how NBA fans reacted to it:

jayfrmmorgan: Nobody talks about kawhi though. abner_1198: Clips really traded their whole future for this. sydneeheidt_: He has probably paid 60 games in the past 3 seasons. _ahki_088: Finessed the hell outta the Clippers. He’s done absolutely nothing for that organization. He’s reaping the benefits of what he did in Toronto on the Clippers dime. I’d be pissed to be a Clipper fan and he’s on my roster. kdot.mckain.327: Part time superstar 🤦🏽‍♂️…as a laker fan the amount of s**t I heard about AD is crazy that people just give Kawhi a pass for this s**t. montanaaizmyname: They need to start taking money from the players checks if they can’t stay healthy. kvngt0n: Y’all talk about ad being in street clothes but what about this dude 🤨. leveltreetony: Funny how the NBA media bashes Anthony Davis when he misses games and ppl want the lakers to trade him right away. But nobody bats an eye on Kawhi Leonard and don’t hold him to the same standard. Hypocrisy at its finest. josiah_a_green: Why pay this guy all this money to be in street clothes 75% of the time? It makes no sense to me. aj_kmbl: At this point imma stop giving a s**t cuz it’s not even worth Puttin in time or effort.

It's sad to see that one of the best players of this generation getting bashed, but the fans are certainly entitled to be angry with Leonard. While a fan recently blamed former NBA player Zaza Pachulia for Kawhi becoming injury-prone, at the end of the day, it's the Clippers that are paying for it.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.