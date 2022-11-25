Skip to main content

NBA Fan Blames Zaza Pachulia For Kawhi Leonard's Career: 242 Missed Games After Warriors Player Injured Kawhi In The Playoffs

Kawhi Leonard is now trying to win a championship with the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that placed all their hopes on the veteran forward to lead them to the promised land. After three years in Los Angeles, the Klaw has been unable to win that championship, and many think that his window is closing. 

Injuries have been ruthless with Kawhi Leonard's body, and for the past two seasons, this has been the rule for the player. What started as a very promising career with the San Antonio Spurs has become a nightmare for the player and the Clippers in recent times. 

This season, he's missed many games due to a knee injury, and fans are voicing their concerns about Leonard's availability and how it can affect the Clippers' chances to win something this year. 

Whenever Leonard gets injured, fans remember the first serious injury he had and the one that changed everything for him, his former team, and even the NBA. Back in 2017, Leonard was cooking the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals until Zaza Pachulia seemingly hurt him after contesting a shot. That was the end of Leonard's season and career with the San Antonio Spurs. 

5 years after that moment, fans haven't forgotten about it, and recently, one claimed that if it wasn't for that moment, we would have seen Kawhi being more dominant on the court and perhaps extending the San Antonio Spurs dynasty instead of going to a different place. 

Kawhi was 25, arguably the best player in the league, playing in maybe the most convincing playoff game of his career when Zaza Pachulia undercut him.

Since that time he’s missed 242 games. We should almost be talking about him like we do Grant Hill and Brandon Roy.

Even though Leonard has bounced back and had the chance to win the 2019 NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, he has missed a lot of games since that year. During his career, Leonard hasn't played a full season. This situation has gotten worse over the years and now many think that we'll never see Leonard's best version. 

This campaign, he's been dealing with more injuries and the Clippers don't know when they will have Kawhi back

