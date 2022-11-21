Skip to main content

Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters

LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. To be precise, this is James' 20th season of his NBA career. Over the years, James has somehow managed to stay one of the best players in the league and break numerous records.

But despite all these achievements, there are a huge number of fans that still scrutinize James or simply hate him. From James' perspective, it must be hard to endure so much hate over the years, but he has somehow managed to do that with a smile on his face more often than not.

Legendary head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich, previously praised James for having such great mental toughness since his first day in the league.

Gregg Popovich Is Back With Another Praise For LeBron James

Popovich's Spurs recently played against the Los Angeles Lakers. While James was sidelined from the game due to an injury, and the Lakers won the game, it didn't stop coach Pop from praising LeBron.

“It used to anger me when he first came in. If he made a pass, somebody said, ‘He should’ve shot it.’ If he shot the ball, it was, ‘He should’ve passed it.’ It really would anger me. They would just deal with the negative. It was a fake negative, in a way. The guy was doing everything great and handling himself great. Young kid with all of that attention and doing what he was doing. I just thought he was wonderful. It would just annoy me. Whenever I would be around him or whenever I had the chance, I would say it publicly. ‘Why don’t you guys talk to him’ and ‘He did this; he did that.’ That’s what I remember the most–the way he handled himself in the middle of all of that. All of us, we don’t know what is to have that kind of attention and those kinds of demands. For something like him, I can’t even fathom. It was super."

Coach Pop revealed that he used to get angry at people for always criticizing James, regardless of what he did on the court. But there's not really a lot anyone can do to stop from hating James. After all, he is one of the most popular athletes in the world, and his every step will always be under the spotlight. 

