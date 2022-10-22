Herb Jones Shares His List Of Toughest Players To Guard In The NBA: "Luka Is A Tough Guard. Kevin Durant. I'll Also Say Trae Young."

Herbert Jones was one of the best rookie wing defenders in the NBA last season, and he was good enough to convince some people that he should have even been selected as an All-Defensive team member. There's no doubt that he is a key piece for the New Orleans Pelicans, and he is usually tasked with guarding the best players on the opposing team.

In a recent interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Herb Jones shared his list of the toughest players to guard in the league. He listed Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Trae Young as the hardest players that he's had to cover.

It’s pretty much a different beast night in and night out. If I had to cut it down to a few, I’d say Luka (Doncic) is a tough guard. KD (Kevin Durant). I’ll also say Trae Young.

There's no doubt that all of these players present unique challenges even for an elite defender like Herb Jones. Trae Young and Luka Doncic are both elite perimeter players who can score from a lot of areas beyond the arc, while Kevin Durant is an isolation shot creator that thrives in the midrange.

It is hard for any defender to fully contain the impact that the listed superstars have on the game. However, Herb Jones' length and athleticism make him a tough matchup for those superstars as well, and he's one of the few players that can limit them at times.

Herb Jones Is A Part Of An Exciting Pelicans Team

The New Orleans Pelicans demolished the Brooklyn Nets in their season opener, and there's no doubt that they're one of the most exciting teams in the league. They have a good combination of young players and seasoned veterans, and it would be no surprise to see them make a push in the Western Conference.

There is no doubt that the team has a lot of talent. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are both high-end stars, CJ McCollum is an elite veteran leader, and Jonas Valanciunas is their trusty center. Herb Jones is obviously their perimeter defender for opposing stars. These New Orleans Pelicans are a team that is afraid of no opponent, and Jose Alvarado even stated that they're ready to compete for a championship.

Hopefully, we see the New Orleans Pelicans have a good season and reach their potential as a team. They could be one of the breakout squads of the season, and we'll see how far they go this year.