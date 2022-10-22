Skip to main content

Herb Jones Shares His List Of Toughest Players To Guard In The NBA: "Luka Is A Tough Guard. Kevin Durant. I'll Also Say Trae Young."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
herb guards

Herbert Jones was one of the best rookie wing defenders in the NBA last season, and he was good enough to convince some people that he should have even been selected as an All-Defensive team member. There's no doubt that he is a key piece for the New Orleans Pelicans, and he is usually tasked with guarding the best players on the opposing team.

In a recent interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Herb Jones shared his list of the toughest players to guard in the league. He listed Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Trae Young as the hardest players that he's had to cover.

It’s pretty much a different beast night in and night out. If I had to cut it down to a few, I’d say Luka (Doncic) is a tough guard. KD (Kevin Durant). I’ll also say Trae Young.

There's no doubt that all of these players present unique challenges even for an elite defender like Herb Jones. Trae Young and Luka Doncic are both elite perimeter players who can score from a lot of areas beyond the arc, while Kevin Durant is an isolation shot creator that thrives in the midrange. 

It is hard for any defender to fully contain the impact that the listed superstars have on the game. However, Herb Jones' length and athleticism make him a tough matchup for those superstars as well, and he's one of the few players that can limit them at times.

Herb Jones Is A Part Of An Exciting Pelicans Team

The New Orleans Pelicans demolished the Brooklyn Nets in their season opener, and there's no doubt that they're one of the most exciting teams in the league. They have a good combination of young players and seasoned veterans, and it would be no surprise to see them make a push in the Western Conference.

There is no doubt that the team has a lot of talent. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are both high-end stars, CJ McCollum is an elite veteran leader, and Jonas Valanciunas is their trusty center. Herb Jones is obviously their perimeter defender for opposing stars. These New Orleans Pelicans are a team that is afraid of no opponent, and Jose Alvarado even stated that they're ready to compete for a championship.

Hopefully, we see the New Orleans Pelicans have a good season and reach their potential as a team. They could be one of the breakout squads of the season, and we'll see how far they go this year.

YOU MAY LIKE

herb guards
NBA Media

Herb Jones Shares His List Of Toughest Players To Guard In The NBA: "Luka Is A Tough Guard. Kevin Durant. I'll Also Say Trae Young."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Believes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be Playing With A Chip On Their Shoulders Next Season: "This Is Your Worst Nightmare Happening Here."
NBA Media

Nick Wright Slams Brooklyn Nets, Say They Won't Be Good This Season: "It Is The Same Old Nets. But Now They Have Added Ben Simmons, One Of The Least Reliable Max Players In NBA History."

By Orlando Silva
bayless westbrook
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Believes Darvin Ham Is Afraid Of Russell Westbrook: "He Seems To Be Crumbling At Westbrook's Feet... He's Going To Start Him And He's Going To Finish Him."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says There's A "Genuine Concern" Within Warriors Organization About A Rift Between Draymond Green And His Teammates

By Lee Tran
maurice harkless lakers
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Could Sign Free Agent Maurice Harkless To Improve Wing Depth, Says Shams Charania

By Lee Tran
lebron dray lakers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023

By Lee Tran
Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Didn't Mind Waiting Until 2nd Quarter To Come Into Lakers-Clippers Game: "I Waited 82 Games Last Year, So I Didn't Think 15 Minutes Would Be That Long."

By Lee Tran
Donovan Mitchell Thought That Training With Bam Adebayo Was A Preparation To Joining Miami Heat
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Thought That Training With Bam Adebayo Was A Preparation To Joining Miami Heat

By Orlando Silva
Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

By Lee Tran
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

By Orlando Silva
De'Aaron Fox Says He Wants To Win In Sacramento: "If I Can Go To A Small Market, And Then Win, Those Are The Types Of Things That I Feel Like Are More Important To Me. It’s Being Able To Bring Winning Back To The City."
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Says He Wants To Win In Sacramento: "If I Can Go To A Small Market, And Then Win, Those Are The Types Of Things That I Feel Like Are More Important To Me. It’s Being Able To Bring Winning Back To The City."

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Urges US President Joe Biden To Release Brittney Griner From Russia: "POTUS, Do Your Job."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Urges US President Joe Biden To Release Brittney Griner From Russia: "POTUS, Do Your Job."

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Hilariously Trolls Bryce James For Joking That He Is Class Of 2030 Before Dunking: "That's How These Kids Be Though... Somebody Cappin'"
NBA Media

Bryce James Caught Liking 'F**k Them Picks' Meme That Shows His Father LeBron James

By Orlando Silva
NBA 2022-23: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Are In 'Delirium Mode' After Victor Wembanyama Scored 37 Points Against Scoot Henderson: "He Is The Future GOAT."
NBA Media

Victor Wembanyama Casually Stepped Over Two Rows Of Floor Seats To Take Pictures With A Group Of Girls

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fan Shows Proof That Russell Westbrook's Confidence Is Gone: He Was 1 Mile Alone At The 3-Point Line And Was Scared To Shot
NBA Media

NBA Fan Shows Proof That Russell Westbrook's Confidence Is Gone: He Was 1 Mile Alone At The 3-Point Line And Was Scared To Shot

By Aikansh Chaudhary