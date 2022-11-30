Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Stewart was just a little-known second-year player on the Pistons last season before he suddenly became somewhat of a household name during a game against the Lakers. It had nothing to do with his play though, but the manner in which he retaliated after what he perceived was a cheap shot.

The other individual involved in that incident was, of course, LeBron James as his elbow caught Stewart in the face. The big man repeatedly tried to get back at LeBron and his actions that day gave him a reputation as someone who is not to be messed with.

Isaiah Stewart Got Mad And Pushed Julius Randle After He Posterized Him

He doesn't back down no matter who it is, whether it be LeBron or Giannis Antetokounmpo, and is really a throwback of sorts in this modern NBA. So, when Julius Randle posterized him in their game against the New York Knicks and had some words for Stewart, the youngster got mad and pushed Randle.

Randle wisely just walked away or else this situation could have gotten really messy considering Stewart's history. There was probably a lot of frustration on Stewart's end as it is, as the Pistons were down big with Randle absolutely cooking them. The Knicks big man finished with a game-high 36 points as they won 140-110 and his trade value keeps increasing around the league.

As for Stewart and the Pistons, they look set for another terrible season. They had finished in the bottom 3 in the Eastern Conference in each of the last three seasons and currently have the worst record in the NBA. The consolation this time around though is that it gives them a good chance at landing Victor Webanyama in the draft next year. The Pistons haven't been good since the mid-2000s and the Frenchman might just be the man to finally uplift a franchise that has been mired in mediocrity for such a long time.

