Ja Morant Says Derrick Rose Opened A Path For Him In The NBA

The Memphis Grizzlies have unarguably found a gem of a player in Ja Morant. After spending just four seasons in the NBA, Morant has developed into a superstar and is a prime contender to become the next face of the league.

Sometimes it feels like Ja Morant is simply not human. In fact, the Grizzlies superstar recently claimed he's a cyborg, thanks to his insane ability to heal from injuries and play at the MVP level. But when we talk about Morant's biggest ability, it's undoubtedly his unreal athleticism that makes him stand out among the rest of the NBA players.

On that note, Morant recently credited former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, for paving a path in the league for athletic guards like the Memphis Grizzlies superstar.

"He really made it to where people believe in guys like me. Coming in, athletic guards, I felt like he was pretty much the one who kind of made it more famous. With how acrobatic his finish is, his touch around the rim, and how explosive he was. Coming in, he was my comparison. It’s crazy to be out there on the floor sharing a court with him."

Morant and Rose recently faced off against each other during the Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks matchup. It was a close contest, but Morant led his team to a stunning victory.

Ja Morant Is The Perfect Franchise Player

To succeed in the NBA, every team needs a clear superstar that they can rely upon when things get tough. For the Grizzlies, Morant has certainly been fulfilling that role over the last couple of seasons.

Since entering the NBA, Morant only seems to be getting better. So much so that NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins said Morant has everything a team wants in a franchise player. As of now, Morant is proving Perkins right, as he is averaging 28.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 7.0 APG in the 17 games that he has played.

