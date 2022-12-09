Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum Says The Celtics Players Weren't Satisfied After The Win Against The Suns

The Boston Celtics have surpassed all expectations this season so far. After losing the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics have seemingly put all focus on reaching the biggest stage in the NBA once again.

It is evident from the Boston Celtics' phenomenal league-best 21-5 record. The Celtics registered their most recent victory against the Phoenix Suns, and that too in a dominant fashion.

As expected, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the team to victory with their amazing performance. Tatum recorded 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Brown had 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in the 125-98 victory over the Suns.

Jayson Tatum Gives An Important Reality Check To The Boston Celtics

Looking at the Celtics' performance so far this season, they are certainly the favorites to win it all, with Tatum taking home the MVP award. But despite being leaps and bounds ahead of their competition, Tatum revealed the Celtics are still not satisfied with just that. Instead, he wants the team to stay focused and win the 18th NBA Championship to the Celtics.

"While we’re having fun and happy with the way we’re playing, nobody in that locker is celebrating or satisfied [with] we’re at. None of this means anything if we don’t hang a banner. We realize that we’ve got the best record; we’re 21-5; with that comes the decision every night to play the right way, to play as hard as we can on both ends."

This is honestly the perfect mentality for a team that is trying to win the NBA Championship. So far, the Celtics have managed to stay on that path, and with the leadership of Tatum and Brown's duo, there is no reason for fans to doubt whether they will be able to manage to do so or not. 

Are there any teams that can stop the Celtics in their tracks? We will have to wait and see for the next couple of months.

