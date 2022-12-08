Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Domination Of Phoenix Suns: "Celtics Opened Up A Can Of Whoop A*s"

NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Domination Of Phoenix Suns: "Celtics Opened Up A Can Of Whoop A*s"

The Boston Celtics have emerged as the best team in the NBA in a season where teams are closer than ever to each other. Currently, over half the teams in the NBA are within 3 games of .500, a statistic that hasn't been replicated in years. So, when the best team in the East met the best team in the West, it was expected to be a possible NBA Finals preview. 

However, the Phoenix Suns look like a team that might not even be Western Conference Finals material, getting blown out brutally by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics had a 40-point lead in the 3rd quarter, treating the best team in the West like they are G League opposition. Fans were shocked when they saw the 125-98 blowout.

The Suns welcomed Chris Paul back into the lineup this game, but CP3 is looking like a shell of the point God that was crucial in making the Suns a contender. CP3 had 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 turnovers in his return to the court, impacting the Suns majorly. The Celtics, on the other hand, have further proved why they are the best team in the NBA this season.

Should The Suns Be Worried?

Phoenix is still a top team in the West and are likely to have a 50+ win regular season record to be one of the top 4 seeds. However, their tendency to meltdown in high-pressure games is unlike any other team. They were beaten by the Dallas Mavericks in their last game in basically 3 quarters, with Luka Doncic sitting on the bench for the entire 4th. The same happened here but in a much uglier fashion.

Jayson Tatum is proving to everyone that he is a bonafide MVP candidate, while the Suns are possibly regretting not going all-in and trading for Kevin Durant in the summer. Hopefully, the Suns can build their mental confidence up to a level where they will not have such ugly losses when the stakes are high.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Domination Of Phoenix Suns: "Celtics Opened Up A Can Of Whoop A*s"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Domination Of Phoenix Suns: "Celtics Opened Up A Can Of Whoop A*s"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis Believes The Lakers Are Starting To Gel: "We're Clicking At The Right Time"
NBA Media

Can Anthony Davis Bring The Los Angeles Lakers Back To The Playoffs: Fadeaway World Podcast Episode No. 2

By Lee Tran
Fans Can't Believe Golden State Warriors Choked A Late Lead Against The Utah Jazz
NBA Media

Fans Can't Believe Golden State Warriors Choked A Late Lead Against The Utah Jazz

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kyrie Irving Wears Shoes That Say 'I'm Free' After Nike Ended Relationship With Him
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Wears Shoes That Say 'I'm Free' After Nike Ended Relationship With Him

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
trade
NBA Trade Rumors

The Clever Trade Idea For The Lakers And Knicks: Lakers Get Julius Randle And Two Players

By Lee Tran
Ben Gordon Allegedly Tried To Stab Civilians With A Sewing Needle
NBA Media

Ben Gordon Allegedly Tried To Stab Civilians With A Sewing Needle

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lebron brady
NBA Media

LeBron James Compares Himself To Tom Brady: "We're The Same... Out There For Championships."

By Lee Tran
Chiney Ogwumike Says Luka Doncic Isn't A Selfish Player After Game-Winning Pass Against The Nuggets
NBA Media

Chiney Ogwumike Says Luka Doncic Isn't A Selfish Player After Game-Winning Pass Against The Nuggets

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Fans Are Upset After Lakers Lose To the Raptors Without LeBron James Or Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Fans Are Upset After Lakers Lose To the Raptors Without LeBron James Or Anthony Davis

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
USATSI_19283616
NBA Media

Fred VanVleet Unfollowed The Whole Raptors Team, His Wife, And His Mother On Instagram

By Lee Tran
Michael Jordan Explained How He Would Beat Stephen Curry In A 1-On-1 Game
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Explained How He Would Beat Stephen Curry In A 1-On-1 Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Wilbon Predicts How The Trae Young-Nate McMillan Dispute Will End
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Awfully Mispronounces Jayson Tatum Names While Making A Case For Tatum's MVP Season

By Orlando Silva
Kyle Kuzma Confidently Says He’s “The Best Player On The Court” Every Time He Plays
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Confidently Says He’s “The Best Player On The Court” Every Time He Plays

By Orlando Silva
Sacramento Kings Fans Are Flooding Google With 5-Star Reviews About The Beam
NBA Media

Sacramento Kings Fans Are Flooding Google With 5-Star Reviews About The Beam

By Orlando Silva
paul pierce kobe
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Paul Pierce For Asking Who Should Take The Final Shot Between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Himself

By Lee Tran
curry legends
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Boldly Picks Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, And Larry Bird

By Lee Tran