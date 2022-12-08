NBA Fans React To Boston Celtics Domination Of Phoenix Suns: "Celtics Opened Up A Can Of Whoop A*s"

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have emerged as the best team in the NBA in a season where teams are closer than ever to each other. Currently, over half the teams in the NBA are within 3 games of .500, a statistic that hasn't been replicated in years. So, when the best team in the East met the best team in the West, it was expected to be a possible NBA Finals preview.

However, the Phoenix Suns look like a team that might not even be Western Conference Finals material, getting blown out brutally by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics had a 40-point lead in the 3rd quarter, treating the best team in the West like they are G League opposition. Fans were shocked when they saw the 125-98 blowout.

The Suns welcomed Chris Paul back into the lineup this game, but CP3 is looking like a shell of the point God that was crucial in making the Suns a contender. CP3 had 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 turnovers in his return to the court, impacting the Suns majorly. The Celtics, on the other hand, have further proved why they are the best team in the NBA this season.

Should The Suns Be Worried?

Phoenix is still a top team in the West and are likely to have a 50+ win regular season record to be one of the top 4 seeds. However, their tendency to meltdown in high-pressure games is unlike any other team. They were beaten by the Dallas Mavericks in their last game in basically 3 quarters, with Luka Doncic sitting on the bench for the entire 4th. The same happened here but in a much uglier fashion.

Jayson Tatum is proving to everyone that he is a bonafide MVP candidate, while the Suns are possibly regretting not going all-in and trading for Kevin Durant in the summer. Hopefully, the Suns can build their mental confidence up to a level where they will not have such ugly losses when the stakes are high.

