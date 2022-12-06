Skip to main content

NBA Fans Roast Suns After Mavericks Blow Them Out: "Luka Doncic Keeps Giving Devin Booker Nightmares"

The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns are one of the best new rivalries in the NBA, one that was built over the 2022 Playoffs. The Mavericks upset the league-leading Phoenix Suns in the second round of the playoffs with a dominant Game 7 win that made the Suns apologize publicly to their fanbase.

After a fantastic win by the Suns when the teams met for their season opener, many thought order between the franchises had been restored. That was the 10th consecutive win the Suns had over the Mavs in the regular season. However, that streak ended in brutal fashion tonight and fans had jokes for Booker and the Suns.

The Mavericks won the game 111-130, with Luka Doncic sitting on the bench for the entirety of the fourth quarter. The Suns' defense collapsed under pressure from the Mavs and Devin Booker couldn't contribute enough offensively, struggling to figure out the Mavericks' defensive gameplan.

Are The Mavericks A Legit Contending Team?

This win improves the Mavericks to a 12-11 record, not nearly as impressive as what other presumed contenders have. However, the Mavs have some of the worst and most shocking losses in the league. They've only lost once by double digits this season and are one of 5 teams that are top 10 in both defense and offense.

The Mavs role-players have been plagued by inconsistency this season. While Luka has regularly shown up, nobody knows who his co-star might be on any given night. Today, everybody outside Reggie Bullock stepped up and the Mavs are better off as a result.

The team could make a shock move, like trading for Zach LaVine to solidify themselves as contenders. As long as they have Luka, they're going to be a playoff threat every season. 

