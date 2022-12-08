Jayson Tatum Was Not Happy With Grant Williams' Copying His Kiss Of Death Celebrations Against The Suns

The Boston Celtics are easily the best team in the NBA right now. They are currently 21-5 and are yet to show any major flaws in their game. A team that struggled with half-court offense in the playoffs is now one of the best half-court teams in the league, on the path to breaking league records for offensive efficiency.

Their win over the Phoenix Suns sent a statement to the NBA, as the then-top-ranked Suns fell down by as much as 45 points to the Celtics. The game was over by halftime, as the Celtics had taken a far too dominant lead. As a result, Celtics players like Grant Williams got carried away celebrating early.

Jayson Tatum wasn't happy with Williams doing the 'Kiss of Death' celebration in the second quarter and jokingly poked fun at his younger teammate.

Tatum has been overly critical of Williams in the past as well, but it has always been in good humor. Williams did pre-empt his celebration, as you can never predict what can happen in the NBA.

Are The Boston Celtics Champions-Elect?

The Boston Celtics are looking absolutely unstoppable. Last season, we saw the Golden State Warriors get to a similarly hot start. Teams that find chemistry right away are usually the most dangerous. This Celtics team just went to the NBA Finals, so they have a very clear goal to chase this season.

The team may look to improve itself by trading players like Williams to add in other positions, but it really doesn't need to. Don't mess with a system that works, and it'll lead to plenty of success.

