JJ Redick Reveals He Was Offered A Job On The Boston Celtics For This Season

JJ Redick made a startling revelation that he was offered a job with the Boston Celtics this season.

The development comes on the back of Joe Mazzulla replacing the suspended Ime Udoka as the team's interim coach. And as it happened, the former was looking at making some additions to his coaching team, and Redick was one of the players he spoke to.

Speaking on “The Old Man and The Three,” the long-time NBA veteran dished out that piece of information to Celtics Derrick White who came in as the guest for the episode.

JJ Redick was offered a coach position in Joe Mazzulla coaching staff (via@OldManAndThree,@jj_redick).

In addition, the duo also spoke about White's journey to the league and Mazzulla's incredible job that's made Boston the team to beat this season.

JJ Reddick Reveals The Job Role With The Boston Celtics

Redick said that he was in Boston at the time the Ime Udoka scandal broke out, and he met up with Mazzulla soon after and the two ended up discussing a potential job role with the Celtics.

It didn't end up materializing, but going by Redick's words, there was no doubt that he may have loved to be on the sidelines.

“One thing leads to another, Sunday morning of that weekend, I’m playing golf with Joe, talking about joining your staff,” Redick said. “I was just so impressed by him. I spent four-and-a-half hours with him.”

He also added:

“He has done a remarkable job for where you guys were, coming off the pressure situation with Ime. He has stepped in and it seems it’s been pretty seamless, particularly the improvement on offense.”

The Celtics were on the lookout for an assistant coach and one of the names doing the rounds was former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

Celtics insider, Chris Forsberg, per NBC Sports weighed in on the idea of Vogel joining Boston.

"I like the Vogel idea because Brad Stevens has such a great relationship. Brad used to tell us all the time when they were coaching the Celtics and the Lakers," Forsberg said. "They were both in Indianapolis at the same time, their kids would play on the same playground. There's a comfort level there with the GM, who says OK, there's a guy who's been to the NBA Finals, won a championship, can help my young coach sort of navigate and understand what it takes to be a head coach in this league."

On the game front, the Celtics have been consistent and are primed for another title run. They have the best record in the league and are sitting on top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-5 record.

All things considered, Redick may not have much coaching experience on his resume, but that doesn't necessarily mean he would have been an odd fit.

