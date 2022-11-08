Skip to main content

John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again

John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again

The Boston Celtics were unable to get over the hump in the playoffs over the last few seasons. They had a talented roster yet somehow failed to advance to the NBA Finals. Well, it changed last season when the franchise decided to hire Ime Udoka as the head coach of the team.

Udoka led the team to a 51-31 record in the regular season. But his biggest achievement was helping the team advance to the NBA Finals. Although the Celtics lost in the finals, many felt the organization would be back there next season. However, it all changed when Ime Udoka's improper relationship with a Celtics female team staff member was unveiled.

While Udoka is currently suspended by the Celtics, there is a possibility that he could return to coach in the NBA but for a different franchise. Udoka is reportedly a preferred coach of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. But there is still no confirmation whether he will be hired or not by the Nets.

John Salley Believes Ime Udoka Will Not Coach In The NBA Again

Ever since Udoka's cheating scandal came to light, his fiancee Nia Long has received nothing but support from the world. In fact, she expressed her gratitude for it with a heartwarming social media post.

On a similar note, former NBA player John Salley recently spoke in favor of his friend Nia Long. In addition to that, Salley also claimed that Udoka will never land a coaching job in the league.

(Starts at 1:29)

“My heart goes out to my friend Nia for this. She don’t wanna be known for this. She’s a actress, she’s a director, she’s a mom, she’s a bad b***h.”

It's great to see Salley supporting Nia amidst all the chaos around her life right now. Speaking of chaos, there may be many rumors about Udoka potentially landing the job of head coach for the Nets, but there is no confirmation of that happening.

Even if the Nets want to go ahead with the decision, there are simply too many parameters preventing it to be finalized. Their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons isn't stable in the first place. Adding Udoka to the mixture could simply blow things out of proportion for the organization.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again
NBA Media

John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension
NBA Media

Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension

By Gautam Varier
De'Aaron Fox Mocks Referees For Not Calling A Foul On Klay Thompson In The Final Seconds Of Close Game
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Mocks Referees For Not Calling A Foul On Klay Thompson In The Final Seconds Of Close Game

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Last Time The Lakers Started The Season 2-8, Robert Sacre Was Airballing Shots For The Team
NBA Media

The Last Time The Lakers Started The Season 2-8, Robert Sacre Was Airballing Shots For The Team

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Fans Can't Believe That No NBA Team Wanted To Sign Dwight Howard: "Goodbye, Superman. Top 75 Player In Our Hearts."
NBA Media

Fans Can't Believe That No NBA Team Wanted To Sign Dwight Howard: "Goodbye, Superman. Top 75 Player In Our Hearts."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers Are A Highly Unlikely And Impossible Destination For Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Are A Highly Unlikely And Impossible Destination For Kyrie Irving

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Edwards Calls Out Himself And His Team After Another Loss
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Calls Out Himself And His Team After Another Loss

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook On Lakers' Problems This Season: "It's All Part Of The Game, All Part Of The NBA Season."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook On Lakers' Problems This Season: "It's All Part Of The Game, All Part Of The NBA Season."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant: "Nobody In This League Wants To Let Me Go 1-On-1... So They're Going To Throw Three Or Four People At Me..."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant: "Nobody In This League Wants To Let Me Go 1-On-1... So They're Going To Throw Three Or Four People At Me..."

By Gautam Varier
Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against the Kings: "It Was Very Game 4 NBA Finals To Me."
NBA Media

Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against the Kings: "It Was Very Game 4 NBA Finals To Me."

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook And LeBron James Smile On The Bench While Anthony Davis Looks Disappointed
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook And LeBron James Smile On The Bench While Anthony Davis Looks Disappointed

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Is Not Happy About The Lakers' Embarrassing 2-8 Record
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Is Not Happy About The Lakers' Embarrassing 2-8 Record

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant On The Mavericks Double And Triple-Teaming Him: "This Is How Great I Am."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On The Mavericks Double And Triple-Teaming Him: "This Is How Great I Am."

By Gautam Varier