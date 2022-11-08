John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Boston Celtics were unable to get over the hump in the playoffs over the last few seasons. They had a talented roster yet somehow failed to advance to the NBA Finals. Well, it changed last season when the franchise decided to hire Ime Udoka as the head coach of the team.

Udoka led the team to a 51-31 record in the regular season. But his biggest achievement was helping the team advance to the NBA Finals. Although the Celtics lost in the finals, many felt the organization would be back there next season. However, it all changed when Ime Udoka's improper relationship with a Celtics female team staff member was unveiled.

While Udoka is currently suspended by the Celtics, there is a possibility that he could return to coach in the NBA but for a different franchise. Udoka is reportedly a preferred coach of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. But there is still no confirmation whether he will be hired or not by the Nets.

John Salley Believes Ime Udoka Will Not Coach In The NBA Again

Ever since Udoka's cheating scandal came to light, his fiancee Nia Long has received nothing but support from the world. In fact, she expressed her gratitude for it with a heartwarming social media post.

On a similar note, former NBA player John Salley recently spoke in favor of his friend Nia Long. In addition to that, Salley also claimed that Udoka will never land a coaching job in the league.

“My heart goes out to my friend Nia for this. She don’t wanna be known for this. She’s a actress, she’s a director, she’s a mom, she’s a bad b***h.”

It's great to see Salley supporting Nia amidst all the chaos around her life right now. Speaking of chaos, there may be many rumors about Udoka potentially landing the job of head coach for the Nets, but there is no confirmation of that happening.

Even if the Nets want to go ahead with the decision, there are simply too many parameters preventing it to be finalized. Their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons isn't stable in the first place. Adding Udoka to the mixture could simply blow things out of proportion for the organization.

