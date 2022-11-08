Skip to main content

Stephen Jackson On How He Spent His First $25,000 Check In The NBA: "I Blew It All In One Day."

Earning enough money to live a comfortable life is the ultimate goal of almost every person on the planet. The means could vary, but the end goal remains the same. However, not many have the financial education to handle the money when they actually succeed in getting it.

This is true for the majority of sports athletes as well. Considering that they get paid a huge sum of money when entering the league, it can simply feel a bit too overwhelming. We have heard stories from Shaquille O'Neal himself about how he had huge spending habits but later corrected that and gathered generation wealth for himself.

Well, former NBA player and All The Smoke podcast co-host Stephen Jackson is someone who went down a similar path.

Stephen Jackson Spent His First Pay Check In A Mall

Jackson is currently known for the amazing job that he does on the All The Smoke podcast. Apart from that, Jackson makes appearances on other podcasts as well. He recently made an appearance on the Iced Hour Coffee podcast alongside Matt Barnes.

During the entertaining podcast, Jackson revealed how he spent almost $25,000 all at once in a mall with Mike Bibby.

(Starts at 6:07)

"I signed with the Phoenix Suns. They gave me a check for $25,000 cash, this was in '97. I blew it all in one day. Me and Mike Bibby went to the mall and bought everything we could find. I think when I got back to the house, I probably had maybe four or five thousand dollars. Damn it, blew it all in the mall. That was my first check."

While Jackson blew his entire first check in the mall, he revealed that he learned the lesson before signing a long-term deal with an NBA team.

Fast forward to 2022, Jackson is probably a lot wiser with his financial decisions, and we hope he is doing his best to gather that generational wealth. All while proving his takes on what's happening around the league.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

