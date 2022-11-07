NBA Insider Says Ime Udoka Is Kevin Durant's Preferred Head Coach For The Nets

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Steve Nash earlier in the year, and there's no doubt this was the right choice for the franchise. The team has not done well under Nash in the last couple of years, and it is clear that change was needed.

Jacque Vaughn is the interim head coach for the Brooklyn Nets right now, while the team searches for its new head coach. Ime Udoka has become the franchise's preferred next head coach, with other options such as Quin Snyder also being in the mix.

"Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight but expect the Nets to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others. Boston will let Udoka leave for another job."

A recent report from NBA insider Marc Stein has revealed that Sean Marks and Kevin Durant are both on board with Ime Udoka's hiring. Obviously, that hasn't happened yet.

Udoka, though, is believed to be the preferred choice of not only GM Sean Marks but also Nets star Kevin Durant. Udoka’s hiring was initially regarded as a mere formality in the wake of Nash’s exit last Tuesday, but his expected deal with the Nets has yet to materialize.

Ime Udoka is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics, due to him being part of an inappropriate workplace relationship. It remains to be seen if the Brooklyn Nets will end up hiring him, and dealing with the inevitable media backlash in the future.

Joe Tsai Is Being Urged To Not Hire Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka might be a good option to coach Kevin Durant, but it seems as though some people aren't sold on his addition. It was recently reported that governor Joe Tsai is being pushed to avoid hiring Ime Udoka by "strong voices" in the organization.

League sources say there have been some "strong voices" urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets' intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash's successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.

It is easy to see why people within the organization would be wary of hiring Ime Udoka. His conduct with the Boston Celtics was unacceptable, and some people may be worried that this sort of thing may continue in a new situation.

Hopefully, the coaching search ends soon for the Brooklyn Nets. They are clearly looking to win a championship in the present with Kevin Durant, and the earlier they are done with the situation, the better.