Jordan Clarkson Claps Back To Haters And Doubters Of The Utah Jazz: "79-3? Maybe? Hahaha Night Y'all, Love Y'all."

The Utah Jazz have had an unbelievable start to their 2022-23 season. The team blew up the All-Star duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in 2 trades that brought the franchise more assets than years of rebuilding could get them. They received a lot of solid NBA players to go around with remnants of their old core in Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley.

Jordan Clarkson is having a great year himself. He is still an incredibly reliable scorer who's using his veteran presence on the court to ease the transition of players like Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton into the team. After starting the season 10-3, Clarkson decided to poke some fun at the low expectations people had from the Jazz by joking about going undefeated for the rest of the year.  

Clarkson is averaging 18.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds this season. He is shooting above 40% from 3 and is having a career year in almost every major statistical category, His playmaking has taken a massive jump, in particular, going from 2,5 last season to 5.3 under Will Hardy's new offensive setup.  

Are The Utah Jazz For Real?

Many people are still confused about the direction the Jazz are going in. While they have the best record in the West right now, are they actually looking to stay atop the conference and make moves to add veteran playoff pieces? Will players like Lauri Markkanen be able to sustain their form to keep the Jazz in the playoff race?

With every win, the likelihood that the Jazz start tanking to get Victor Wembanyama is diminishing. There will be teams this season that may barely scratch 15 wins, with the Jazz already having 10 through their first 13 games of the season. 

They have the luxury of further trading their high-performing pieces for more assets or using their already accumulated assets to add a genuine star to the roster that they can depend on during the playoffs. 

