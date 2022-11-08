NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: "The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz blew the Los Angeles Lakers out to doom the team wearing purple and gold to a 2-8 start to their season. While most have focused on the misfortunes of top teams like the Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, and Nets, the success stories are becoming underappreciated.

The definition of a success story this season comes from Utah, as the Jazz went all-in on breaking their All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert up to acquire fringe pieces and draft assets. Without making any further moves, the Jazz's plucky new core with the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Jarred Vanderbilt have meshed perfectly with the old guard of Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley.

With their 116-139 win over the Lakers, the Jazz have become sole occupants of the No. 1 seed in the West with 9 wins and 3 losses to start the season. Fans cannot believe that this team that was expected to tank for Victor Wembanyama might be ready to be at the top of the West as presently constructed.

The Jazz have a long season ahead of them, but they surely have multiple options with their roster. They can continue trading players for future picks and be in the lottery or make a move to acquire a star and build this supporting cast with the artillery of draft assets they have.

Can The Utah Jazz Contend As Presently Constructed?

This is going to be a very tough ask of the Jazz. They are playing at the highest level possible and there is no clear star emerging as the reason behind this success. Lauri Markkanen has been the featured player, but the Jazz won't be winning games if players around the team don't have big nights like Jordan Clarkson, Jarred Vanderbilt, Collin Sexton, and more do.

This fire could trail off as the season goes on. It definitely won't last in the more tactical playoff scenarios, as teams will get a chance to properly make a game plan to shut Utah down. This is a fun year for the Jazz and if they add a playoff-tested veteran that can add value to the team, they should probably go in that route instead of trying to tank for Wembanyama from where they have reached already.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.