Julius Erving Cannot Believe All-Star Tickets Cost $8,000 Today; Claims It Was $8 Back In His Time

Basketball legend Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving could not hide his disbelief when discussing the modern cost of attending NBA All-Star Weekend. Speaking on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the Hall of Famer revealed that his own son recently called him about ticket prices for the event, and the number left him stunned.

“I’m having these discussions about All-Star Weekend, and I was just on the phone with my son, and he was like, ‘I might need to hit you for a ticket or something because what they’re asking, you know, these tickets are like $8,000.'”

“I can’t even imagine that. Ain’t no way I’ll pay $8,000 to go to a game.”

When asked what he would have charged for his own All-Star Game appearance back in the day, Dr. J delivered a perfect punchline.

“Eight dollars.”

The contrast between eras is staggering. While $8,000 may represent premium or courtside resale pricing today, even standard entry has become a serious financial commitment for fans.

For the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles at Intuit Dome, resale get-in prices hovered in the $500 to $800 range, depending on platform and timing. Average resale prices were reported around $2,000 or more, with courtside listings reaching well into five figures.

The trend over the last five years shows a dramatic climb. In 2022, the average resale ticket price was roughly $650. By 2023, it approached $1,000. In 2024 and 2025, that figure steadily rose past $1,100 and then $1,400. By 2026, average prices crossed the $2,000 mark. In short, the cost to attend has more than tripled in just a few years.

Part of that spike reflects inflation, venue upgrades, and the league’s growing global reach. Los Angeles also brings a celebrity-heavy atmosphere that naturally drives demand. Still, Erving’s reaction captures a broader sentiment among older generations who remember when All-Star Weekend felt more accessible.

Ironically, after years of criticism about effort and competitiveness, the 2026 edition delivered one of the most entertaining formats in recent memory. The new three-team mini tournament created urgency. There were three tightly contested round-robin games, real defensive possessions, and visible pride. Even though the final ended in a comfortable margin, the intensity remained noticeably higher than in recent seasons.

That improvement may justify the price for some fans, but Erving’s comments highlight how far the spectacle has evolved from its roots. In his era, All-Star Weekend was a celebration of the game. Today, it is also a luxury entertainment product.

For Dr. J, the math is simple. Eight dollars felt right, but eight thousand feels unreal.