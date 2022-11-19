Kawhi Leonard Admits The Clippers Need To Get Better At Everything: "We're Behind."

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-23 NBA season brought hope to the Los Angeles Clippers and their fans that this might finally be their time. There is just so much talent on the roster at the moment and they are probably the deepest team in the NBA. Mark Jackson went as far as to say that the Clippers have 12 players on their roster who can play 30 minutes per game for the Lakers.

Despite all of this, however, they only have a 9-7 record and while Kawhi Leonard being out for much of the season plays a part in that, this roster is still too good to get off to such a slow start. Kawhi did finally return against the Pistons last time out after missing 12 games but he isn't too happy with how things are going at the moment.

Kawhi Leonard Admits The Clippers Need To Get Better At Everything

Leonard had 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Clippers won 96-91, and when he was asked what they had to improve on after the game, Kawhi kept it real and admitted they had to get better at everything.

Kawhi: "I feel like we need to be better at everything. Out of timeouts, defensive rotations, definitely the offensive end, we’ve got to start getting better shots. Just everything. I feel like we’re behind and we (need) to start focusing up."

The offensive end is where all their struggles are at the moment. The Clippers rank 2nd in the league in defensive efficiency which is terrific, but they rank 2nd from bottom in offensive efficiency. That end of the floor just hasn't clicked this season and it looks like it will take Kawhi being fully healthy for them to sort things out.

They might be having some regrets that they traded away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a few years back, as he is on an absolute roll at the moment. It was the only way they were going to get Paul George though, so you can't blame them too much for making the trade at the time. They were also in win-now mode and didn't really have time to develop young players, but it sure would have been nice to have him around now.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.