Kawhi Leonard Directly Calls Out San Antonio Spurs, Still Didn't Forget How Bad They Handled His Injury Rehab

When we talk about the best players of this generation, there's no way that we can skip the name of the Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard. During his career in the NBA, Kawhi has made a name for himself by being a monster two-way player.

He has also won two NBA Championships and was named the NBA Finals MVP each time. Although Leonard is a sensational player, one thing which has always been held against him is his durability. The Klaw has a tendency to get injured often times which has stopped him from entering the debates about being an all-time great.

Speaking of his injuries, most fans remember his infamous injury during his stint with the San Antonio Spurs. The relationship between Leonard and the Spurs was destroyed due to the staff of the organization apparently mishandling his injury.

Kawhi Leonard Hasn't Forgotten The Spurs For Mishandling His Injury

One might wonder if Kawhi has forgiven the Spurs for messing up his injury rehab, but the 2x NBA champion is apparently still pissed off about that. Kawhi recently spoke to the media ahead of making his 2022-23 NBA season debut after missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to an ACL injury.

"I mean similarity is just like I missed the year pretty much. Same thing here, coming back trying to get it restarted again and getting refreshed, and like I said, get those game reps under your belt. It is just a different situation. You know from me getting traded to one team to another and how that rehab process went for me. So, it's been very different this time going through that. You know having the team behind my back. Moving forward they want what's best for me."

Kawhi pretty much directly claimed that this time around, rehabbing from his serious injury has been different due to the fact that he has had the entire team backing him throughout the process. The Klaw can pay back to them by leading them to an NBA Championship this season.

