Kawhi Leonard Gets Real On His Relationship With Gregg Popovich

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kawhi Leonard's stint with the San Antonio Spurs may have had a messy end, but his relationship with coach Gregg Popovich is still strong and intact.

Speaking to reporters after the Los Angeles Clippers' comprehensive 119-97 win against the Spurs, the forward credited his former coach for shaping him into the player that he is today.

Leonard was a Finals MVP with San Antonio and was one of the in-demand players in the league during his final years with the franchise.

He had an injury-plagued 2017-18 season before being traded to the Toronto Raptors with sharpshooter Danny Green in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Pöltl, along with a protected 2019 first-round draft pick in 2018.

When asked about his relationship with Coach Pop, Leonard was all praise for his mentor.

"He's the reason why I'm the player I am today... built that foundation, showing me winning basketball. He's a great coach. Still one of the best coaches I've had. We've been in too many battles to have a scar on our relationship."

When asked if he would reveal their conversation on the court, Leonard replied:

"Can you tell us what you said on the court?" "Nah, you know I don't tell what goes on on the court. Maybe if you ask him."

After his tenure with the Raptors, Leonard signed with the Clippers in 2019 and then inked another four-year max deal with the franchise last year.

Kawhi Leonard's Return From Injury Has Paul George Pleased

It hasn't been the greatest of stars for Leonard in 2022-23. He played only four games for the side, averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

While his absence has been a blow for the side, who were labeled as title contenders ahead of the start of the season, his teammate Paul George was happy that Leonard was back on the hardwood. According to ClutchPoints:

“It’s obviously great, I know he’s been through a lot,” Paul George said of Kawhi Leonard’s return. “It’s good to finally be rewarded for the work that he’s put into getting back to this point. It was great to have him out there, though. His presence, his energy, I think who he is, his, his presence on that court, is always felt. So it was good to have him back out there.” “Just happy to have him back,” George added. “He’s a professional, he’s been down that road of being out, coming back, so it wasn’t nothing new to him. It was just good for him to get another under his belt, and keep continuing from here.”

The Clippers are placed seventh in the West with a 10-7 record, and they face the Utah Jazz next, followed by a date with the Golden State Warriors. And with a healthy Leonard in the mix, the Clippers will look to cement their position further.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.