Kawhi Leonard Is Frustrated And Not Where He Wants To Be In Terms Of Playing More Games This Season

Credit: Alonzo Adams/USA Today Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers went into this season with a lot of optimism. The team was expected to finally contend this season thanks to a deep roster and most importantly, a returning Kawhi Leonard. The addition of John Wall also hyped the fans up and it looked like things might be different after a disappointing season last year. But the Clippers are 3-4 to start the season and Kawhi Leonard has played in just 2 of those games.

Kawhi missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season after an ACL injury in the 2021 playoffs. But it seems that injury recovery has not gone exactly as he might have hoped and he has missed the last 3 games for the Clips. What's worse is that he will also miss some of their coming matches. Fans are understandably not pleased with this but they're not the only ones, with Kawhi seemingly not happy with the situation.

Kawhi Leonard Is Frustrated After Missing Quite. A Few Games To Start The Season For The Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has been used to success in his career, winning multiple championships and Finals MVPs. His joining the Los Angeles Clippers was supposed to be the move that saw him add to his resume, but that's not how it has turned out. Injury problems, which have haunted him much throughout his career, have made life difficult even now, and the reports all say that Leonard is anything but happy about it.

"Kawhi Leonard is reportedly 'frustrated and not where he wants to be,' in terms of playing in more games this season."

The Clippers are a good team even without Leonard, they have proven that time and again. But they need him healthy and firing if they want to seriously challenge for the championship. And the way things have been going, they couldn't be further from that than they are at the moment.

Managing his injury recovery is something the franchise will be committed to, but Leonard and the fans aren't going to be happy until he is playing at least 60 games, which he has managed just once in the last 6 seasons. Ultimately, all the skill in the world doesn't count for much if a player is on the bench, and their career tends to only stall if the situation remains the same. Kawhi's frustration is not good news for the Clippers either, and they will be hoping it gets better as the season carries on.