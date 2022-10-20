Skip to main content

Kawhi Leonard's Classic Reaction On Whether He Watched The Lakers Against The Warriors

Kawhi Leonard's Classic Reaction On Whether He Watched The Lakers Against The Warriors

All eyes may have been on the riveting clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on Opening Night, except for Kawhi Leonard.

The Los Angeles Clippers star, with a deadpan expression, had a classic reply as to why he didn’t watch the season opener, as the unit gears up to kickstart their 2022-23 campaign against the Lakers on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after practice on Wednesday, Leonard was asked by one of the journalists if he had caught the Warriors vs. Lakers skirmish where the latter were routed 109-123 by the defending champions. Leonard had a plain answer saying he didn’t watch it. You can watch the clip below:

"What did you see from the Lakers game last night?" To which Leonard replied, "I didn’t watch it." When pressed further, he added: "I don’t watch basketball like that anyway so. Whoever we play, I’ll see the film, but I pretty much will not watch the games on TV."

The Clippers faced the Lakers thrice last season, winning all three encounters. With the likes of Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall set to take the court, they will fancy their chances against their archrivals.

Lakers Star Patrick Beverley Lavishes Praise Kawhi Leonard And Paul George

Former Clipper, now Laker Patrick Beverley compared heavyweights Leonard and George to Batman and Robin. In his The Pat Bev Podcast, the guard lavished praise on the two players, especially for George who was willing to take on a secondary role behind ‘The Klaw’.

The duo was notable absentees for a major part of the season. Leonard hasn’t played a game in 14 months after suffering from a torn left ACL, and he made waves ahead of the new season after looking in great shape.

"Paul George today had a quote where he talked about saying that Kawhi is the first option and I'm the second option. I have no problem with that as far as that being the pecking order on the team. What does that take for a player to be able to say I don't mind being Robin and he can be Batman?"

"I mean I just that just shows you the professionalism and the [will] to win from a Paul George standpoint. ... That doesn't mean like PG got game game. He might be the best mover with the ball in the league at his size."

The Clippers didn’t exactly have a great preseason, losing two of their three games, but expect them to be locked in when they open their season against the Lakers, who despite the recent flak, still have proven winners in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both teams square off at the Crypto.Com Arena on Thursday (October 21).

YOU MAY LIKE

Kawhi Leonard's Classic Reaction On Whether He Watched The Lakers Against The Warriors
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard's Classic Reaction On Whether He Watched The Lakers Against The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
Brandon Ingram Doesn't Entirely Believe It When Kevin Durant Heaped Praises On Him: “I Think He Was Trying To Butter Me Up A Little Bit So I Would Come Out There A Little Soft.”
NBA Media

Brandon Ingram Doesn't Entirely Believe It When Kevin Durant Heaped Praises On Him: “I Think He Was Trying To Butter Me Up A Little Bit So I Would Come Out There A Little Soft.”

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant Gets Real On Ben Simmons’ Struggles: “He’s A Veteran, He Knows We Got A Long Season Ahead Of Us.”
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On Ben Simmons’ Struggles: “He’s A Veteran, He Knows We Got A Long Season Ahead Of Us.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving Defends Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out With 6 Points: "Fouling Out Is Not An Option. Playing Aggressive Is Something That We Want Him To Do, But We Also Want To Play Smart."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Defends Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out With 4 Points: "Fouling Out Is Not An Option. Playing Aggressive Is Something That We Want Him To Do, But We Also Want To Play Smart."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
When Michael Jordan Gave Fans Goosebumps With A Statement And Made Every NBA Fan Emotional: ''I Have Failed Over And Over''
NBA Media

When Michael Jordan Gave Fans Goosebumps With A Statement And Made Every NBA Fan Emotional: ''I Have Failed Over And Over''

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After Ugly Nets Debut In Loss To New Orleans Pelicans In Season Opener: "He Hasn't Improved Even After Sitting Out Last Season"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After Ugly Nets Debut In Loss To New Orleans Pelicans In Season Opener: "He Hasn't Improved Even After Sitting Out Last Season"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Adrian Wojnarowski Says The Lakers Will Wait Until Thanksgiving Before Making Any Big Moves: "They Want To See What Teams May Start Pivoting"
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Says The Lakers Will Wait Until Thanksgiving Before Making Any Big Moves: "They Want To See What Teams May Start Pivoting"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
List Of Milestones LeBron James Can Achieve In The NBA 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

List Of Milestones LeBron James Can Achieve In The NBA 2022-23 Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith Makes A Huge Mistake On First Take, Tells Molly Qerim She's Been ‘Eating Enough'
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Makes A Huge Mistake On First Take, Tells Molly Qerim She's Been ‘Eating Enough'

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders- "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”

By Nico Martinez
Montrezl Harrell Reveals Why He Picked The 76ers Over The Celtics In Free Agency: "How They Wanted Me To Play Was Not Ideal..."
NBA Media

Montrezl Harrell Reveals Why He Picked The 76ers Over The Celtics In Free Agency: "How They Wanted Me To Play Was Not Ideal..."

By Nico Martinez
Richard Jefferson Flames Russell Westbrook For Blaming His Hamstring Injury On Coming off The Bench: "You’re A Professional. Be A Professional. Figure It Out.”
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Flames Russell Westbrook For Blaming His Hamstring Injury On Coming off The Bench: "You’re A Professional. Be A Professional. Figure It Out.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Reveals Why LeBron James' 'Truth Shake' Is A Bad Sign For The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Tyler Herro
NBA Media

Tyler Herro, Who Recently Got $130 Million Contract Extension, Gets Trolled By Fans On Twitter After Saying He Deserves To Start

By Nico Martinez