Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially made their horrible start to the season worse after falling to city rivals Los Angeles Clippers to start their season 2-9. The game also saw LeBron James limp out of the game with a suspected groin injury, casting a shadow over the possible availability of the star during the Lakers' next week of games.

LeBron was finally having a good game this season after scoring an efficient 30 points against the Clippers before checking out of the game. Prior to the contest, notable LeBron James defendant Kendrick Perkins had asked the King to raise the standard of his game and compete on the court as Russell Westbrook has over the last few games off the bench.

"LeBron needs to elevate his game along with Anthony Davis. We was crucifying Russell Westbrook for over the last two-and-a-half weeks about him accepting a lesser role and him doing his thing. I love Bron to death, but he hasn't been playing well."

Westbrook reigniting his spark by coming off the bench isn't the same as LeBron turning to a new gear just like that. He's nearly 38 years old and can't be expected to perform week in and week out as he used to before. Maybe he is finally declining before our eyes.

Is The Best Of LeBron James Behind Us?

After the Lakers clinched the 2020 NBA Championship, there were genuine conversations about LeBron possibly winning 3 championships after turning 35 years old to tie up Michael Jordan's 6 championship record. The 2 seasons since that title win have been catastrophic, with this looking to be the lowest point of James' career.

He will be recognized and honored when he crosses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in NBA history but it will be with everyone realizing that in Year 20, LeBron is noticeably slower than the other versions we have seen prior to this. Hopefully, we still get some memorable on-court moments from LBJ before he starts realizing his prime is in the rearview mirror.

