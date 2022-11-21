Kevin Durant Picks Between Stephen Curry And Yuta Watanabe In A 3-Point Shootout: "It's Gotta Be The God, Steph Curry."

The Brooklyn Nets were in a good mood after they picked up a big win over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies. The 115-127 win was exemplified by a strong team performance, with Ben Simmons receiving heavy praise for his efforts on the night.

Kevin Durant had a great game as well, scoring 26 points without making a single 3, while Kyrie Irving returned to the team after an 8-game suspension. The Nets were catapulted to a win by the likes of Yuta Watanabe, who has been crucial for the team in recent games for his stretchability and size.

After the game, KD was asked who he would take in a 3-point shootout between Watanabe and former teammate Stephen Curry. Naturally, KD picked Steph.

"Me. (laughs) The God, Steph of course, but Yuta is definitely knocking it down right now."

Even though KD and Yuta are teammates, KD wasn't going to be that openly disrespectful of Curry's shooting ability. He did praise Yuta for his progress after the comment.

The Nets With Kyrie Irving Back

The first thing people noticed when Kyrie was suspended from the team was an improvement in form. While the Nets did fall back to losing ways when Kyrie was out, the recent win streak meant that adding Kyrie to the squad should make them more competitive.

Irving is clearly working himself back into the game after his time off but had a solid contribution. If the Nets pieces can keep performing at this level, it seems that the team could make a run for a top-6 seed and hope their playoff experience can help them make a run to the NBA Finals.

