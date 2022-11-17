Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Says Jacque Vaughn Is On The Same 'Vibe' As Him, Subtly Calls Out Steve Nash

Kevin Durant shocked the entire NBA when he requested for a trade in the offseason. After a few weeks of drama, KD rescinded his trade request, but that magically didn't make the Brooklyn Nets a good team.

It's evident from the slow start that the Nets have had this season. The Nets fired Steve Nash after a poor start and decided to hand the reigns to longtime assistant coach Jacque Vaughn. Initially, Vaughn showed instant results by winning a couple of games, increasing the hopes of the fanbase.

However, after their recent embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings, fans want the organization to simply blow the experiment.

Kevin Durant On The Difference Between Steve Nash And Jacque Vaughn

KD recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report. In the interview, Durant talked about a plethora of things. He even explained why he requested a trade in the offseason

Apart from that, Durant also talked about the differences between Steve Nash and Jacque Vaughn as the head coach. While he praised Vaughn, he subtly also called out Nash.

Via Bleacher Report:

"I wasn’t feeling that, and nobody was on that same vibe with me. Jacque Vaughn is. I had some complaints in the summer, and my complaints were not about just me; it was about how we are moving as a unit. I want us to be respected out here in the basketball world. I don’t want players to look at us and say, ‘Oh man, these [expletive] are full of s--t. That’s not the type of team I want to be on.’ So when we’re all playing like s--t, you know the one person they’re going to look at. That’s why I requested a trade."

It's actually good to hear that the best player on the Nets roster is on the same vibe as the new head coach. This will certainly give fans hope of making a comeback as the regular season progresses.

